Lil Uzi Vert is facing major backlash over the artwork for his upcoming project Eternal Atake. The infamous San Diego-based cult that is known as Heaven’s Gate is threatening Uzi over his album cover’s references to their group.

The artwork, which Uzi revealed on Instagram on Tuesday (July 31), the rapper reimagines the Heaven’s Gate logo with a phrase at the bottom that reads, “As promised – the keys to Eternal Atake are here again in Luv and Rage (The UFO 2) as Lil Uzi Vert and his father 2000 years ago.” In addition to the “XO Tour Llif3″ artist’s album art, his Instagram avatar is Heaven’s Gate leader Marshall Applewhite.

Following the cover unveiling, Heaven’s Gate shared their distaste with the 24-year-old via a statement to Genius. “He is using and adapting our copyrights and trademarks without our permission and the infringement will be taken up with our attorneys. This is not fair use or parody, it it a direct and clear infringement,” the Heaven’s Gate rep said.

Heaven’s Gate members believe the 20th century Hale-Bopp comet was an interstellar UFO. In Mar. 1997, 39 members of the religious cult notoriously committed suicide under the belief that their deaths would allow them to transport from Earth and be saved from the “conclusion” of the planet.

Uzi previously explained the meaning behind the project title on Twitter. “Eternal means forever. Atake means to overtake,” he wrote. Heaven’s Gate has not filed an infringement lawsuit at this time. Check out the cover for Lil Uzi Vert’s forthcoming project above.

Eternal means forever.

Atake means 2 overtake. 🌍🌔🌗🌘🌑. — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 17, 2018

