Michael Jackson Mural Appears Weeks Before Brooklyn MJ Block Party

An eye-catching Michael Jackson mural has popped up in the East Village area of New York City this week.

Located on the corner 11th Street and First Avenue, the colorful mural commemorates the King of Pop in a colorful and distinguishable fashion – with the left side depicting Jackson as a child and the right side displaying the “Man in the Mirror” as we knew him best.

Though it has yet to be tagged, the split image is thought to be the work of Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra and marks his third NYC-based mural since 2012.

With over 500 works scattered across the globe, Kobra use of geometrical patterns, colors, lines, and realism is what sets his work apart from others.

Behind dedicatory pieces of David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse, Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G. and others, Kobra’s MJ piece appears days before Brooklyn’s 8th annual MJ Block Party.

Hosted by Spike Lee, the event will be hosted in the heart of Bedford, Brooklyn on Do The Right Thing Way (Stuyvesant Ave between Lexington and Quincy Street).

