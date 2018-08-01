Netflix will not be airing a forthcoming documentary on Minister Louis Farrakhan, the company clarified after The Honourable Minister Louis Farrakhan: My Life’s Journey Through Music popped up on the UK schedule of releases for August. An “internal miscommunication” led to the mix-up, the streaming giant said in a statement reported by Variety.

“This film will not be released on Netflix,” the spokesperson said Tuesday (July 31). “Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

The company reportedly pulled the plug after receiving backlash for giving a platform to the 85-year-old Nation of Islam leader, singer and classical violinist, who has been labeled anti-Semitic and homophobic.

Obviously unaware of the programming change, Farrakhan tweeted a promo for the film and tagged Netflix in the post. “On August 1st, watch the premiere of my music documentary ‘My Life’s Journey Through Music’ on @netflix,” he wrote.

He later deleted the tweet, replacing it with a video promoting, Let’s Change the World, his 45-song box set release featuring guest appearances from Stevie Wonder, Stephanie Mills, and Snoop Dogg. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Farrakhan’s documentary was originally produced under the name, Let’s Change the World, and coincides with the release of the $250 box set.

See more on Let’s Change the World below.