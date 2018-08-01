Netflix Acquires Quincy Jones Documentary
Netflix has acquired Quincy, a documentary chronicling the life of music mogul, Quincy Jones.
Directed by Alan Hicks and his Jones’ daughter, Rashida Jones, the documentary takes a look into the ways the legendary musician shaped the music industry over the last seven decades.
“There is really no one like Quincy,” Hicks told Deadline. “The sheer breadth of his work alone is unparalleled, but the story of him as a man has never been comprehensively told. It was a privilege to have his trust, allowing us to capture intimate moments giving insight into the fabric of the man”
Starting as a trumpeter, pianist, and arranger for bandleader Lionel Hampton, Jones quickly became a force in the music industry and has worked with icons like Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.
Garnering multiple Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony Awards over the span of his career, Jones was also inducted into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2013.
“It’s rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation,” said Rashida Jones. “He is such a man of action and accomplishments, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honored to be able to share that with audiences all over the world.”
Produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen and executively produced by Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Adam Fell from Quincy Jones Productions, the documentary is set to hit the streaming service September 21.
🚨SPECIAL announcement from me & my UNBELIEVABLY TALENTED daud @rashidajones ((:0))🚨 When I was just a kid living on the Southside of Chicago during the Great Depression in the 30s, my grandmother used to cook rats for my little brother & I, because that’s all we had to eat…Unfortunately, the only role models I had around me were gangsters, & the only future I had in store, was that of a typical statistic without a mother…I never thought I’d see a day past age 25, & I sure didn’t think that one day I’d have 7 incredible rugrats or 79 Grammy nominations or have produced the best-selling album of all time…But here I am…85 years YOUNG & counting \(^o^)/. It’s never easy to share the most vulnerable parts of your life, but man, when you’ve had as many run-ins with death as I have, you learn to keep getting back up. Well, it’s an HONOR to let y’awl in to my life story…& it absolutely makes my soul smile to announce that one of my dauds, Rashida (& bro from another mo, Alan Hicks – @alhicksfilms), directed QUINCY, the definitive documentary about my journey, &…it’s coming to @netflix on SEPTEMBER 21st, 2018!! ((:0)) I’m beyond honored to have my daughter tell y’awl my story because U know she DON’T PLAY & even more importantly…she tells the truth (thank-Q honey…I LOVE U). It’s been one hell of a ride, but my only hope is that you’ll learn from my mistakes, honor your gifts, & be inspired to keep reachin’ even when it seems absolutely impossible…xxoo…q
