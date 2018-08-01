Netflix has acquired Quincy, a documentary chronicling the life of music mogul, Quincy Jones.

Directed by Alan Hicks and his Jones’ daughter, Rashida Jones, the documentary takes a look into the ways the legendary musician shaped the music industry over the last seven decades.

“There is really no one like Quincy,” Hicks told Deadline. “The sheer breadth of his work alone is unparalleled, but the story of him as a man has never been comprehensively told. It was a privilege to have his trust, allowing us to capture intimate moments giving insight into the fabric of the man”

Starting as a trumpeter, pianist, and arranger for bandleader Lionel Hampton, Jones quickly became a force in the music industry and has worked with icons like Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.

Garnering multiple Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony Awards over the span of his career, Jones was also inducted into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2013.

“It’s rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation,” said Rashida Jones. “He is such a man of action and accomplishments, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honored to be able to share that with audiences all over the world.”

Produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen and executively produced by Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Adam Fell from Quincy Jones Productions, the documentary is set to hit the streaming service September 21.

