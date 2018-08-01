Nicki Minaj has a dilemma on her hands that may impact the release date of her Queen album. Luckily, the Barbzs are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that her long anticipated LP arrives on schedule.

As Minaj explained on Twitter Tuesday (July 31), the album features “one of greatest rappers of all time,” on an uncleared Tracy Chapman sample that could result in the project being delayed a week.

“So there’s a record on #Queen that features 1of the greatest rappers of all time,” Minaj tweeted. “Had no clue it sampled the legend #TracyChapman – do I keep my date & lose the record? Or do I lose the record & keep my date?”

Minaj also made a public plea to Champan, “Can you please hit me. omg for the love of #Queen.” The “Bed” rapper didn’t include Chapman’s Twitter handle (@tchapmanonline), but there’s a good chance that she’ll see the tweet because her name is trending on Twitter.

While Minaj patiently awaits Chapman’s response, her fans are busy scouring the internet for any additional contact information — even though some of them have never heard of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter.

Meanwhile, the “Chun-Li” rapper posted a Twitter survey so fans can help her decide if she should push back the album, or keep the original date. If all goes according to plan, Queen will drop August 10.

And if you’re unfamiliar with Chapman’s music (or feel like taking a trip down memory lane), check below to hear her 1995 hit, “Give Me One Reason.”