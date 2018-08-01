Nicki Minaj’s release date for Queen just seems to be getting further and further away. The rapper has officially decided to delay her album an additional seven days after controversy surrounding an unauthorized sample on one of her tracks.

The “Chun-Li” artist’s album was expected to drop on Aug. 10, but it has been postponed because a sample from Tracy Chapman was not cleared by the correct authorities. While Nicki has not announced the news on social media or in a press statement, she seems to have addressed the issue in an open letter to her fans that appeared in the descirption of Apple Music’s “Nicki Minaj Essentials” playlist.

This is the second time Nicki Minaj has postponed her fourth studio album. The album was originally slated to debut in June 2018, but Nicki pushed the date back, citing her perfectionism as the motive. “The label wanted me to put out my album since 10,00 years ago,” she said the first time. “I love my label but I’m happy to have the freedom and creativity to do what I want, how I want it.”

In prepration for Queen, Minaj has dropped the singles “Bed” and the certified-platinum banger “Chun-Li” (her other pre-released single “Barbie Tingz” will not be featured on the project). Additionally, the rapper recently starred collaborated with Tekashi 6ix9ine on his single “Fefe.” The track is reportedly No. 1 on iTunes.

Nicki has previously dubbed her forthcoming project, the “best album of the year.” Let’s hope it is… when it finally comes out. Queen is slated to be released on Aug. 17.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Considers Delaying ‘Queen’ Album Over Tracy Chapman Sample