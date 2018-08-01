Tiffany Haddish has always been open about her troubled past. As the Me Too movement continues to make its way around Hollywood, Haddish is unraveling some details about her experience with sexual assault. In the latest cover story for Glamour, the comedienne revealed that she was raped by a police cadet at the age of 17.

“That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time, and I ended up going to counseling,” she recalled.”I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive. So to protect myself I become semi-aggressive,” she explained.

Haddish also addressed her reputation for wanting to fight people who appear to be a threat to her. “You hear about, ‘Tiffany always hitting on somebody,’ but that’s to keep them from hitting on me,” she explained. Most notably, the actress previously told the story of when she nearly hit a fellow actress at a Hollywood party, but luckily Beyonce stepped in to take a selfie with her to prevent the situation from escalating.

The assault ultimately led Haddish to seek help and alter the way she approaches men in her life. She also said it led her to want to help other victims of rape and sexual violence. Even so, Haddish admitted that she is still a work in progress. “Me just yelling out people’s names with no thought behind it is pointless. I need a plan,” the Nobody’s Fool star said. “I could be a voice, but what’s a voice going to do—just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?”

