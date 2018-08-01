Fans of Travis Scott were thrilled Tuesday (Jul. 31) when he unveiled the eccentric cover for his highly-anticipated studio album, AstroWorld. The quirky album artwork, which is representative of the musician’s childhood theme park in Texas, features a giant inflatable bust of the Houston rapper, children eating popcorn and a string of carnival rides.

However, reports are swirling that a major feature of the cover’s second version was omitted. Transgender model Amanda Lepore was pictured in a more explicit “night” version of the LP cover, in which she is seen amongst other scantily-clad women While Lepore shared the complete version photographer David LaChapelle shot, Scott’s shared picture had no Lepore in sight.

“It was great being part of @david_lachapelle s incredible photograph of @travisscott s albulm cover but I’m curious why I’m not on the picture @travisscott posted,” wrote Lepore on Instagram.

While there is no direct answer from Scott as to why Lepore was removed from the photo he shared, LaChapelle attempted to cool the flames down, which sparked criticism from angry LGTBQIA fans who felt he was defending Scott instead.

“Everybody wants to explain everything with some phobia or whatever,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is a case of something else she can’t seem to control lol. Ain’t nothing to do with hating.”

Let’s also remember Caitlyn Jenner is the grandfather of Scott’s daughter Stormi, who he had with the trans-activist’s daughter Kylie earlier this year.