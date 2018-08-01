Trippie Redd is set to release his Life’s A Trip album on Aug. 10. Keeping his foot on the gas pedal, the Canton, OH. native unleashed music visuals for his emotional record “Together/Bigger Than Satan.”

The track finds Trippie rapping over a tearful guitar string as he attacks his demons, and convinces himself that he has full control over his life.

“Forever tryna fight all these demons in my head/Together we can fight all these demons in my head/Forget why I’ve been on the low/Walking ’round pissing all these demons off by myself,” raps Trippie.

Life’s a Trip follows Redd’s 2017 effort A Love Letter To You 2, which featured standouts “Hellboy,” “In too Deep,” and “Woah Woah Woah” featuring Bali Baby.

Watch the video for “Together/Bigger Than Satan” above.

LIFES A TRIP. August 10th A post shared by LIFES A TRIP (@trippieredd) on Jul 31, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

READ MORE: Trippie Redd Dubs J. Cole As “One Of The G.O.A.Ts”