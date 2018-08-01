XXXTentacion’s “Sad!” Certified Triple Platinum

“Sad!,” the hit single from the late XXXTentacion continues to excel on the charts in the aftermath of the musician’s untimely death. First, the track skyrocketed to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and now, Chart Data announced that the track is now certified triple platinum.

According to RIAA, the track went double-platinum back in June, the same month the 20-year-old was gunned down in Florida outside of a motorcycle dealership. His LP ? also posthumously hit the number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The industry and X’s fans have been doing their fair share of grieving in very different ways. Many fellow artists and entertainers have paid homage to XXXTentacion via social media, while a public memorial service for his fanbase was held in Florida the week after his passing. Artists such as Lil Yachty and Ski Mask The Slump God went to the open-casket service to pay their respects to their fallen friend.

“XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit,” a statement from the artist’s management read after his death.

Reports say that XXXTentacion was working on two new bodies of work at the time of his passing, titled Skins and Bad Vibes Forever.

