A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Performs On SiriusXM's The Heat Channel
Interview: A Boogie Doesn’t Only Want To Rap About Heartbreak Anymore

December 31, 2018 - 3:44 pm by Lydia Arevalo

Two years since the release of his debut album, A Boogie reflects on his come-up and discusses the way fan reception has shaped his artistry leading up to ‘Hoodie SZN.’

A Boogie wit da Hoodie as we know him is dead, the Bronx native reveals as he reclines in a velvet blue armchair, conveying a relaxed and reserved demeanor. “It's no ‘old A Boogie,’” he reaffirms. “It's no coming back to old A Boogie.”

Melodically skipping over beats since 2016, A Boogie — born Artist Julius Dubose — came into the game walking the tightrope between sensitive and street. Sparked by the flame of resentment, Dubose introduced himself to the game in Feb. 2016 with his debut, the heartbreak-ridden mixtape Artist. While his breakout track “My Sh*t” demonstrated his ability to rise from the trenches and deliver a New York anthem, tracks like the fan-favorite “D.T.B.” branded Dubose as a skeptic of love, ultimately establishing the persona that drove his Highbridge come up.

But years after fans fell in love with his original sound, the now 23-year-old finds himself at a crossroad between progression and consistency. “After I came out with Artist, I wanted to try something different,” A Boogie says, reflecting on his decisions to incorporate new instruments, beats, and artists on his June 2018 mixtape, International Artist. Created mainly for experimentation and growth, the Highbridge rapper also looked to expand his empire beyond the realm of New York. “I feel like all my fans saw what I was doing, but they just didn't care” he continues. “They loved how I started so much that they didn't care about the switch up, they just wanted me to be heartbroken.”

Still, Dubose decided to honor his own artistic trajectory while still appeasing his loyal fan base on his latest project, Hoodie SZN, which debuted on June 21. A Boogie goes 18 cuts deep to show fans that he can level-up in a way they’d appreciate and understand. “I don't want to be f**kin' heartbroken no more,” he laughs. “I could use those flows, yeah, but I feel like I updated too much for that. I feel like that A Boogie was amateur, and this A Boogie can do that plus way way more.”

Chopping it up with VIBE, A Boogie discusses perfecting his craft in the limelight, his roots as “Artist,” and broadening his palette on Hoodie SZN.

---

VIBE: So there's “Artist” and then there’s A Boogie. How would you categorize the difference between the two?
A Boogie: I would just categorize it between “in your feelings,” which is Artist and “in your bag,” which is A Boogie. A Boogie is when you put your hoodie on and feel street vibes, like “f**k b*tches” sh*t.

You were saying how your fans want heartbreak, but aren’t you in a relationship?
Yeah and even though people go through it in relationships, that's not where I want it to be at right now. But I guess [my fans] put me back in that bag anyway because I'm making my next album right now, Artist 2.0, and I feel like they got me back in that bag. I'm going through some stuff anyway, so I feel like it's that time to just let everything out and give people what they want. No features on Artist 2.0 though. My fans don't even like me doing songs with people, that's the funny part. (Laughs)

Which version of you are we going to see on Hoodie SZN?
Hoodie SZN has both versions, and it's a good reason behind this too. Hoodie SZN got a lot of songs on it, as you can see, and I was going to break them up and have Hoodie SZN just be straight hoodie-on, street vibes while Artist has the love songs, but I feel like that's not me, though. I always have to mix it in and balance it out between the street and the love, so that's why I named my tour A Boogie vs. Artist, because I'm just fighting amongst myself.

That's the upcoming tour, right?
Yeah, it's starting in February. On the low, it's starting in Australia in January, but officially it's starting in February because the [second] Artist tape drops on [Feb. 14], so that's when it begins right there. Everything is changing too. I'm having an update on all my shows, my stage presence, everything…It's going to be crazy.

Hoodie SZN is your longest project to date. How did you decide what would make the cut?
This one is 18 tracks compared to my usual 12 to 13. It’s long, so I wasn't going to drop anything after this for at least half a year so fans can really let the music sink in, but then I thought about it. I said, "Hell no, I'm dropping every quarter…” I got enough music to drop all of that sh*t. I pick and choose what I want to put on what. Instead of just dropping a single, I like putting projects together.

Tory Lanez is like that. I know you guys collab a lot, but he makes a lot of music and he picks and chooses how he wants to put it out, which I think ends up working out really well.
Word. I think we do things the same exact way, that's why it's crazy. We got the same format, but [the difference is] he could work independently. Like if his engineer not there, he could just work by himself. Me, I don't like doing that. I have to just close my eyes and vibe out, I can't go back to the computer. It messes me up.

He said he records in his house, but you record in the studio. When you recorded features, did you work in the studio with everyone?
Not everyone. Only person I wasn't in the studio with was Tyga. I never even met Tyga before. That just got put together, but everybody else I met before, and we’re real good.

You have two cuts on the album with newer artists — "Demons and Angels" with JuiceWRLD and then "Swervin" with Tekashi 6ix9ine. What is your take on hip-hop's freshman class and why have you decided to invest in them?
Man, Tekashi, that's the bro right there. I f**ked with his vibe from the jump. I met him in London. We’re in a whole other country and two New York n****s link up and it started a whole new thing out there. We went to a show together and that was the first show we did. That's when I was like “Damn, this n***a is lit.” I didn’t know he was that lit too.

Why'd you decide to make "Look Back At It" the single?
Nah I wasn't gonna make it the single because it took so long (to clear the sample of Michael Jackson’s “You Rock My World”), but to me that song was so special, that it was just a personal thing that I had to make it the single. Besides that, the fans have been waiting on that sh*t for forever too, so like I said, it's for my day ones so it's only right that I give that to them first. They get treated first.

You have two MJ songs sampled, and you’re wearing a Michael Jackson pin. How would you say he influenced your artistry?
In every way. Even though I can't dance, that's like the one thing I wished I could do growing up. I used act like I was MJ, doing the moonwalk, tip toes, leg kick all that. (Laughs) He was just being him and that sh*t was amazing. I saw this whole movie, it was like a five-hour movie of him? [Ed. note: A Boogie may be referring to Moonwalker, Michael Jackson's anthology film from 1988.] It came out a minute ago, cause I was like probably 15 when I first saw that. It wasn't even a documentary, that's why I liked it. It was like a movie movie and it explained everything from when he was a little kid, and then when his mouse died he made that song "Ben" and then he had his first show and all the shows at Apollo. And he wrote that one song, what's the name of that sh*t. (Laughs) When he was like "I treated you bad."

That's a Jackson 5 song, it was "Who's Loving You."
Yeah, "Who's Loving You." That was my favorite song when I was younger, that's top five still in my books when it comes to Michael Jackson and that song "You Rock My World" and "Remember The Time" was my top two, so I had to put that in there.

On B4 Hoodie SZN you had "3 Min Convo" where you get introspective about your life. But then you hit us with “4 Min Convo" on Hoodie SZN. What was the inspiration behind the names of the tracks, and why did you decide to make a follow-up?
“3 Min Convo” was a very personal song for me because it was actually made off of a phone call with my friend that's in the feds, V-12. I said his name in the song too. When I hung up, the phone said [the conversation lasted for] three minutes and I just started thinking about him and my other friends that's in jail. When I thought about it, I thought that “3 Min Convo” was a perfect name for the song before I even made it. But speaking of phone calls, on “4 Min Convo” I start by talking about "I woke up to like 99 missed calls,” and how I was on a jail call when someone [else] called me. People think I’m ignoring them and so [the song] is about my lifestyle and everything I've been through. It’s basically just me venting and talking with a melody.

So “4 Min Convo” wasn't based off a phone call?
No, “3 Min Convo.” “4 Min Convo” is just a follow up. When I dropped “3 Min Convo,” I basically treated it like a throwaway, so instead of bringing it back and having fans ask why I did that when they already heard it, I made a brand new one that, in my opinion, is better. I may only be saying that because it's newer than the other one though. I’ll let the fans decide.

Would you say it's your most personal track on the album?
Yes, but throughout the whole album, it's a lot of different vibes. It's mood swings.
For the first three vibes, it's just me. The first one is the intro and I'm talking some heartbreak sh*t, plus street sh*t on that one. They’re going to feel that one from me. That's from the heart right there.

"Beasty," I feel like that's more for the streets, where they can say "Oh sh*t, he was hype on this one." On “I Did It,” I'm back on. You could say that's a little bit of old A Boogie right there. On track four we start getting into the features, but then I take them back to me on “Love, Drugs & Sex.” “Skeezers,” is like a confessional, but it's also a catchy song. Then on “Savage,” I'm just talking about how I always thought my last bi**h would be my last bi**h (Laughs). For the middle of the album, it slows down and turns more into talking to the females. It creeps in there with the JuiceWRLD track, but I really get into it on “Come Closer” with Queen Naija. I like that one a lot. We were in the studio in Atlanta cooking that one up, and we really took our time and plotted that song out.

Would you say “4 Min Convo” is most important to the project, or did something go down while you were recording one of those other tracks that make it hold a higher significance?
I went through a lot of little things throughout making this album, but it definitely is “4 Min Convo” when it comes to talking personal stuff. That's why I put that as the last song, so people could just sit there and listen to it.

You think it makes a difference being able to be in the studio with someone and vibing out versus having it set up?
It makes a difference sometimes, but that sometimes is very important. (Laughs) Me and the person could be in the studio and the vibe could be amazing and we can make a whole bunch of songs to be able to choose from, like with me and Thugger. Me and Thugger could make nine songs in a day and then choose which songs we like the most and think is gonna do something. With other people, it's like, we pick one song and we hope it's the one. (Laughs) That's why I say sometimes, because it just depends.

Stream Hoodie SZN below.

FYF Fest 2016 - Day 2
When You Weren't Looking, Blood Orange Delivered The Album Of The Year

Blood Orange may not be looking to change the world, but his music strives to change conversations surrounding mental health and masculinity. The British singer-songwriter's latest studio album, Negro Swan, was an underrated release in Aug. 2018 and an ode to black depressives with an anxious tale of the marginalized black life and the strife that lies within it.

Enclosed in a 49-minute project, the playlist screams from its belly with angst, clocked in soft voices and live instrumentals. “No one wants to be the odd one out at times/No one wants to be the negro swan,” Blood Orange cries on "Charcoal Baby," a track positioned toward the album's center and the first single released in promotion of the new LP.

His single "Hope" is a reluctant battle with love and expectations mastered by Diddy and Tei Shi. A first for the music mogul, Orange captures the Bad Boy producer in a rare mood — vulnerable.

Negro Swan listens as an organized free-flowing thought that hinges on vulnerability, bringing you to the pits of adolescence where you once navigated your position in the world. Blood Orange — also known as Dev Hynes — gives raw expression and a broadening definition of the black man. Masculine and fluid, the long play is not just for queers or people of color; it's for anyone who needs to feel comfortable. 

Speaking to VIBE, Blood Orange opens up about expanding the understanding of a man and masculinity and the creative process behind Negro Swan.                                                                                                                                         ---

VIBE: First I want to congratulate you on your album Negro Swan. I want to start with one of your songs, "Charcoal Baby." You played it a year ago before you released it at The Meadows.

Blood Orange: Yeah, I did. What made you decide to wait almost a year before releasing it? For me, especially those songs, I felt like the context of the album and everything around it would serve it better. I felt that the content of the album would help to serve it with the artwork and the video of the song. I felt it would make more sense that way.   In the video, you open with the definition of family, so what does family mean to you? To me, it's definitely not a case of blood, it's whatever you choose. That is my interpretation. Do you think that your core values come from your chosen family, or what has been instilled in you since you were a child? I would say a mixture of both. I feel like I was given some very good models as a child that are definitely ingrained in me. But you know experiencing life also led me to people that have helped to expand those core beliefs. I am very much informed by people whom I trust. I really liked your visuals for “Jewelry” and that Janet Mock was in it, and the mosh pit style of all of the black masculine-presenting people. I really loved that you had on this rainbow belt in the middle of all of this.

(Laughing) The belt. I wanted to know what was your inspiration for the video? How did Janet Mock being in the video come about and then the mosh pit of course?

The song to me is the center of the album. Personally, I feel like every aspect of the album is well-represented in that song. It was important for me to have that put out visually. Out of all the songs on the album, that's the one that moves about more. I thought it would be good if the video was more of a visual rather than a music video, so it could ground the music and make it easier to understand.

You have one image for each section that's somewhat strong. Each of the sections, I tried to visualize each as its own image. It’s interesting because I did not have an album cover at that point, and my label was asking me because time was running out, and I told them no matter what happens, the album cover will come from that video. I always knew that video, to me, summed up the album, so I didn't know what it was going be, but I was just going to take tons of photos while shooting and directing, and I knew that there would be an image for it from the album. The "Chewing Gum" video with A$AP Rocky — I think it is very interesting because both of you have very different styles and ways you do music and present yourselves. What was it like working with A$AP Rocky being that the dichotomy between you two is so different?

It was good. One thing that is interesting about our video is that I actually shot it before the song was finished. I shot that video nearly two years ago, which is kind of crazy? That happens a lot with different videos that came out, I actually did years before. I am always working on these things at the same time, and then they kind of melt together, but that one was basically a couple of nights.

I was staying at his house at that period and working on music. Worked on the song, had started a verse on it, and I was still trying to work on imagery with the album. Then, I had this vision with us two that I felt would, in a way... I'm always just working out things. The scene that is a group of us in "Jewelry" kind of mobbing is the same tone as what I was working on in the “Chewing Gum” video. It's hard for me to use words because I use visuals. I don't know delicate masculinity. I think overall, the imagery that you have created does a really good job at capturing a masculine presence in a very delicate way. You do very well at providing different layers to black men.

That's cool, yeah that's sick, that’s all I'm trying to do. So, that's what that video is. I just felt like it was a place that we could meet, Rocky and I. I was trying to create this world where it worked. What is your favorite video that you created?

There are a lot. I think "Jewelry" and "Saint." It captures something. I think “Jewelry” captures the mood of the album and "Saint" captures, I don't want to say “behind-the-scenes,” but it captures the energy of when I am making stuff because that is actually my studio in the video. Oh really?

Yeah, nothing is staged in that. I had my friends be there and we planned all the shots but that is my studio that is the view. That's it in Chinatown (NYC). Nothing was moved. I didn't move keyboards. That is literally it. To me, that was kind of a special one because it had that energy. So that (“Saint”) and "Jewelry." Recently, I saw on your Instagram that you worked with Mariah Carey on her Caution album. That must have been a very interesting moment?

Yeah, that's wild. We worked on that song before Negro Swan came out actually. We really connected, I don't need to say, but she is real. Her music knowledge is so crazy, and I mean it's wild, not just in terms of what she knows discography-wise, but everything. Just her actual music intellect. It was just an insane learning experience. I still can't quite believe it happened actually. That's amazing, because she is considered a music legend and a vocal legend, so being able to work with her must be really affirming in the fact that you are a talented artist and people are interested in hearing you.

I guess I should start looking at it like that. It's still really hard for me to take stuff like that in. Why do you say that? I don't know. I just still feel really personal. I still make stuff the same way I made it when I was, like, 14. Everything is still pretty much the same. I mean, some techniques have changed and I keep to myself quite a bit. I haven't read a review in like nine years. I've seen that you identify as being fluid, and I wanted to know how your fluidity transfers to your music?

I think it transfers in the way that is kind of interesting. I never really feel like I am working on music. It's always like I am just doing things and living life and while I do that I work on music. So everything in my life goes into my music.

Because of that, it's more journalistic or just driving into. It's like this thing that is a constant that is happening, so I think because of that, and because it is so personal, and because it is really just me and what is on my mind, I don't really write songs. But especially, like, I can honestly say the entirety of Blood Orange stuff, there have maybe been three times I have written a song. As in, I sat down and wrote a song from start to finish. It's more like a bunch of tapestries or pieces that I am always working on at the same time and weaving in and out of, which is why sometimes lyrics repeat and melodies repeat.

I finish all the songs at the same time and then the album is done. So everything that is going on in my life and how I am feeling. I feel in my life the freer and easier making music is. It's essentially like fluidity and my sexual preference is like a part. It's as important as me singing about my childhood and my day-to-day. It kind of goes right inside. So being that you identify as fluid, do you also consider yourself to be masculine?

I don't know. It may sound kind of crazy, but I kind of leave that stuff up to whoever wants to think about it. I don't think about it, because to me I am just being me. I don't ever really think about those tags or things. For example, I play a crazy amounts of sports — my whole life, I always have. I guess in the world that has set up the idea of "boys play sports" that can be seen as masculine, but because I don't really view the world that way I don't know if it's masculine. You have spoken out about being harassed for being fluid, how do you find serenity in yourself when hate comes your way?

I've learned to really take it as something has been triggered inside the person that is giving the hate. I have learned to understand that more. Rather than it being about me, it's about the person who is projecting, which is obviously an easier said practice than it is done. I learned to go there and to still keep myself and think of myself and stay somewhat positive. I mean, it is tough but I've had to work on that, and I am still working on that, really. Do you think you openness about being fluid has affected your perspective of being a black person in the music industry?

I don't know, I don't think about this. I don't know if that is good or bad, but I just really believe in everyone being themselves and everyone being themselves without judgment, which I feel is really important.

Especially in a world nowadays where it seems like nobody is allowed to make mistakes- which is strange because literally, no one is perfect — and I think this pressure will make people not be themselves. It's kind of counterintuitive, I find that a little sad. So, I don't know.

I am turning 33 next month, and I think about my life, and having to work things out by myself, and the place that it took me, and the places I don’t understand, and maybe the mistakes I have made. It just kind of... I feel like it's a journey I would never, ever want to replace, because it has made me who I am, and made me sure of who I am without feeling any shame within that. I feel like it’s a positive thing.

I tried to say it a couple of times when people would ask me about the album, and I would try and say I have a view of what I think this album is about and the title can be taken anyway people want. But the most important thing for me is that no one feels like they can't reflect on that. I want everyone to be able to listen to it and take something from it, and not feel that it is not for them. It may be somewhat specific because it's my point of view making it, and I know what I was thinking about, but I want every single person who wants to take something from it to be able to take something from it, regardless if that is queer, non-binary, or cis or anything. I want people to feel comfortable in being those things. How do you think you got to the point of you being so comfortable within yourself?

Honestly, from going to a very dark place. I've gone to some very dark places in the last few years, and I think, again, that the only way out is when you are just left with yourself. It's almost like going to the end of extreme pessimism and nihilism, and the outcome is that of "I don't know a negative optimist." Something like that.

If for some reason there was a time machine and you could give young Dev advice, what would you tell yourself?

Probably just to keep going. I mean, I say it to myself now, so I would have probably said it back then too. Just keep doing you. All that matters in life is yourself and family and people you love, and trying to make others and yourself happy and living life. That's kind of all I care about.

READ MORE: Divine Intervention: Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes Shows What It Really Means To Be Young, Gifted & Black On ‘Freetown Sound’

Continue Reading
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Honoree Janet Jackson accepts the Icon Award onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Music Sermon: Janet Jackson's Early Chapters

#MusicSermon is a weekly series by Naima Cochrane that highlights the under-acknowledged and under-appreciated urban artists and sub-genres from the '90s and earlier. The series seeks to tell unknown and/or forgotten stories that connect the dots between current music, culture and the foundations of the past.

The third time’s a charm. After twice being nominated and snubbed, Janet Jackson has finally been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This year has been Jackson’s year of redemption – scratch that, vindication. A year that felt like a moratorium on her career was finally fully lifted. The obsessive extent of recently-ousted Viacom head Les Moonves’ vendetta against Jackson following the infamous 2004 Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction” has come to light, and Janet has triumphantly returned to the public eye in a way she hasn’t been since that ill-fated halftime performance. She resumed the tour she postponed due to pregnancy, and returned to the charts with her 20th No. 1 single, “Made for Now.”

But this isn’t a story about Janet the Icon. Those stories abound. She’s a symbol of sexual liberation, of feminism and empowerment, of LGBT+ allyship, of live performance mastery, of dance legend–we know those things. This is a story about how she got there, and how remarkable it is that the baby sister of one of the biggest stars in the history of recorded music…is also one of the biggest stars in the history of recorded music, herself. Janet is the only Jackson sibling to fly even remotely close to the sun that is Michael’s level of success, and she did it by deliberately separating herself from the family — and her brother. Janet’s success story is tied to her journey of finding her own identity, not unlike the journey Solange had to take decades later to separate herself from her superstar sibling. When Jackson is discussed now, what’s kind of left out of her narrative is how she struggled for years to find her place, her role, and her footing pre-Control. The big origin story is her break away from Jackson family patriarch and career mastermind Joe, but we don’t really talk about what that looked like for her the way we’ve examined with her siblings. Nor do we really talk about how exceptional her ascent was, forging her way under the shadow of not only a megastar sibling, but an increasingly scandalized family, to be taken seriously in her own right and on her own terms.

From early on, the baby Jackson had an outsized personality and talent for her age. Possibly even bigger than her brother’s when he was a young old soul thrust into the spotlight. Janet has said she wasn’t even considering entertainment aspirations, thinking instead of maybe one day becoming a professional jockey until Joe Jackson put her in the family’s Las Vegas show at age seven. From that point until her young adulthood, Janet’s career was by her father’s design, not her own.

Sassy young Janet was a massive hit as part of the family’s revue, paired with Randy to cover songs by popular male/female duos including Sonny and Cher and Mickey and Sylvia. They specialized in that specific brand of cuteness derived from kids acting “grown.” She hit her marks, lines and cues like a pro three times her age. Janet seemed aware even at a tender age what was expected of her, because “….in the Jackson 5 family, everybody works.”

Grown-up sass — hints of the Janet we’d encounter with Control — in an adorable little afro-puffed, chubby-cheeked package was her thing. She was gifted with a knack for completely age-inappropriate impressions, including her signature, Mae West (this would be such a problem in 2018).

The littlest Jackson arguably stole the show, continuously, with a stage presence, energy, and professionalism that not only matched, but in some cases rivaled that of her siblings. Joe allegedly considered packaging Janet with older sisters Rebbie and LaToya as The Jackson Sisters, but differences between the older two kept that from gaining traction.

Norman Lear spotted Janet in her family’s act, and after the short-lived The Jacksons variety TV show went off the air, he had her audition for Good Times. Janet was added to the post-James Evans (Damn, damn, DAMN) cast as the scrappy, abused Penny Gordon: a lovable, adorable girl who follows J.J. home, and whom Wilona eventually adopts. This was many Gen Xers first introduction to Janet, even if through syndication.

While big brothers were out conquering the music world — Michael with Off the Wall and Thriller, then the brothers as a reunited group for the Victory album and tour — Janet cultivated an acting career. In the early ‘80s Janet was really actress first, singer second, with roles on Diff’rent Strokes and then Fame. Roles that still allowed her to sing, though. After all, she was still a Jackson.

Janet has said that she wanted to continue down the acting road, but Joe wanted her to record. So that’s what she did. She debuted with an eponymous teen soul joint, bolstering production from R&B staples such as Angela Winbush, Foster Sylvers (of the I-can’t-believe-they’re-not-the-Jacksons, Sylvers family) and The Time member Jesse Johnson.

Then, when that album failed to make significant noise, she released the bubblegum pop confection, Dream Street. Both albums were decent outings; not bad, but pretty unremarkable. They didn’t make room for Janet’s actual talent at all. The sense that she was placed where she needed to be and told what she needed to do came across in the music and her performances. Not that she wasn’t a consummate performer, but she was only at about a level two compared to the Janet we would see just a couple of years later.

The albums weren’t working, and she wasn’t feeling it, either. At one point, she was disillusioned with both acting and singing, and considered going to college. She’d made friends with kids from South Central during a moment of adolescent normalcy in junior high school (the Jackson siblings were mostly tutored), and some of them were now at Pepperdine University.

Instead, she followed a Jackson rite-of-passage: rebelling against Joe’s constraints in a declaration of independence. Jermaine did it by marrying Berry Gordy’s daughter Hazel and staying behind on Motown when his brothers left. Big sister LaToya’s moment was posing for Playboy. Janet rebelled by eloping at 18 with someone who understood her better than most probably could. James DeBarge was a member of an entertainment family patterned after her own, and had become a confidant for her in the absence of brother Michael. The marriage was fraught with problems and annulled after about a year, but James brought her back to music and provided her with some much-needed life experience to channel into her work. She told music journalist David Ritz (who, for a while, was one of the only journalists to secure in-depth interviews with Janet during every album cycle), “My marriage was rough, but it deepened my emotions, it made me think about life, and it pushed me towards independence.”

The Control album is when the world first met Janet Damita Jo Jackson, forreal forreal. It was the first time we heard her stories, her thoughts, her feelings, her experiences, instead of those thrust upon her by others. And it was uncomfortable as hell for her, at first. Family friend and A&M Records Head of Urban Music John McClain connected her with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for her third album, forging one of the most important producer/artist relationships in music. The story from there is music lore: Jam and Lewis bring her to Minneapolis, take her to the club, encourage her to explore the city and have experiences to inform the album. What isn’t usually mentioned in that narrative is A&M’s reluctance to record another Janet album at all. “The company didn’t know how dynamic she is,” McClain told Rolling Stone. “…I knew that Michael and Jermaine and Tito and Jackie are real quiet, but when the red light is on in on the studio or when the spotlight hits, they turn into different people. Basically, I had an idea of what Janet had in her.”

Learning to trust herself and explore her creative talents was something Janet had not been allowed to do in the past, and it was like building a new muscle. As the project went along, she became more confident and open. The process of creating Control also made 19-year-old Janet — who was already aware she’d been sheltered — realize just how limited her experiences were. Jam and Lewis’ language and humor (Janet wasn’t used to frequent cursing) almost made her want to retreat back to Encino and Mama Katherine’s arms, but she started to realize she was trippin’ a little. “They were being real. The problem was with my perception, not with (them),” she said years later. “I was this little prude, I was uptight. I knew I wanted control…but I soon saw that I’d have to give in order to get: give myself over to a creative environment that was different and even a little dangerous from anything I’d ever known.”

The now infamous intro, “This is a story about control, my control. Control of what I say. Control of what I do. And this time, I’m gonna do it my way,” wasn’t just an album theme. It was a declaration about the rest of Janet’s career, although we didn’t realize it at the time. Just in case there was anyone who didn’t realize the song was completely autobiographical, she drove the point home in the video (with a genius nod to her Good Times days).

Control is a coming-of-age story set to music, covering everything from the excitement of young, new love…

...to the frustration of ain’t sh*t partners and folks who try to test you.

Oh, and choreography that had kids everywhere bustin’ up their mama’s kitchen chairs…and their behinds.

The album was bold, anthemic, and all Janet (with the assist from Jam and Lewis). Once she finally had perspective, she never let anyone take over her direction or decisions again. Over the years, she’s fiercely denied the involvement of any Svengali figures in her life. John McClain acted in some management capacity, but later insisted he never formally held the title, and many assumed ex-husband Rene Elizondo had taken on the role starting with Rhythm Nation, which Jackson repeatedly said was false. She was essentially managing herself with the help of trusted advisors, involved in every single aspect of recording, creative, visuals and performance. She once broke it down very succinctly, “Nothing happens without my approval.” (It all sounds very similar to another R&B-turned-Pop star after she severed professional ties with her father.)

Control introduced the world to the real Janet. Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 was when she came for domination. Although Control broke sales records, spawned hit singles and was certified multi-platinum, the industry wasn’t sure whether Janet could do it again. She not only replicated the success, but topped it.

Control was an R&B album, on purpose. Jam has said they were “going for the black album of all time.” Just as intentionally, Rhythm Nation was broader, incorporating pop, rock and hip-hop (Jam and Lewis were bricklayers of the sonic foundations for new jack swing). The tone was set via a manifesto at the beginning of the album. A “pledge” for members of this new nation Janet was leading into the ‘90s:

We are a nation with no geographic boundaries Bound together through our beliefs We are like-minded individuals Sharing a common vision Pushing toward a world rid of color lines

The concept album was Janet’s foray into social consciousness (Ritz called it her What’s Going On, the politically-charged opus by Marvin Gaye). It also highlighted her incredible versatility, garnering award nominations and wins across genres, including a Best Female Rock Vocal Performance Grammy nod for “Black Cat.” She may have come in the door through R&B, but she wasn’t going to be confined to a lane, and she continued to prove it. Janet is the only artist to have Grammy nominations in the Pop, Rock, Dance, R&B and Rap categories and to have No. 1 hits on every format — except Country.

While Janet did work to separate herself professionally from her brother, he was still not only her most trusted advisor through much of her career, but her benchmark for success. The two were the closest of the Jackson siblings, and a healthy career rivalry went along with that. “I’d love to break any of (Michael’s) records,” Janet exclaimed at the beginning of the Rhythm Nation cycle. “That would be great for me.” And she did. Rhythm Nation was the first album ever to generate No. 1 singles across three separate years (89, 90 and 91), and all seven singles cracked the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100, breaking big brother’s record of seven Top 10 Hot 100 singles with Thriller.

Through Control and Rhythm Nation, Janet had proven her talent and star power. However, she was still mysterious and private in the way we’d all come to expect from the Jackson family. She also still had an air of appropriateness — the wholesome good girl. And then…janet. Control was where Janet found herself, Rhythm Nation was where she became a star and a cultural leader, janet. was where she became a grown-ass woman; the actualization of the Janet we know now.

By 1993, the Jackson family drama was increasingly in the public eye. Michael was still a couple of years away from child abuse allegations, trial, and “Wacko Jacko,” but his eccentricity had long been fodder for public conversation. The Jacksons: An American Dream miniseries had aired with high ratings the year prior. LaToya’s ’91 tell-all, although full of unsupported allegations, had given insight to Joe’s dysfunctional dynamics with his children. Janet mostly stayed out of the fray and made a declarative break from her family with this album by putting an actual period at the end of her first name in the title.

More shocking, though, was her physical declaration. We’d never seen more than a sliver of belly from the body-conscious Janet prior to the final video of the Rhythm Nation cycle, Herb Ritts’ stunning “Love Will Never Do” video, which was basically “New Janet, who ‘dis?” in visual form.

But that video ain’t have nothin’ on Janet’s Rolling Stone cover. Forget breaking the internet, it broke real life.

Sexuality is such a part of Janet’s identity as an artist now, it’s hard to remember how jaw-dropping this was back then.

Hits about voyeurism…

Jams about insatiability and sex in public…

Dance breaks while telling dude, “You know you want it, come and get it…”

...all from little Penny? Cue the pearl clutch! But all around, she was more open, accessible and real to us than she’d ever seemed. She did more press, she revealed her personality, she was chillin’ with her girls (her dancers, who she lovingly called “the kids”). She seemed fun.

The janet. era is the culmination of Janet’s cycle of growth, and it reveals the most marked difference between Jackson and her brother in their artistry, as well as the key to her self-possessed stardom. Michael obsessed over being the biggest star possible. He set out to do things that had never been done before. He wanted to amaze and astound. He wanted to f**k everybody’s head up. Janet, on the other hand, was focused on being an increasingly more genuine artist. In one of her many interviews with David Ritz over her career, she shared that she wasn’t focused on becoming a bigger star, “but a better artist, deeper, truer to the things I find exciting. If right now, I find sex exciting…I put that in my art. If next year, I’m depressed or confused or angry, I hope to have the courage to express those feelings. I hope to be an honest artist — no more, no less.” For all of Michael’s perfection, one didn’t always (or maybe even often) get the feel that he was being an “honest artist.” He was preoccupied with the reception of his work in a way Janet doesn’t seem to be. Over the years, her moves have always felt more genuine to her artistry, more about speaking to her fans, than measured against what’s currently poppin’. Her public quiet reserve has felt more like confidence than timidity. As though after the long journey to finding her artistic voice, her priority has been to stay true to that, at whatever cost. For example, in the wake of the Super Bowl scandal, Janet apologized, but she didn’t grovel or embark on a full apology tour just to get back in anyone’s good graces, though it hurt her — massively — in the prime of her career. Yet she’s not faltered or changed; she knows it wasn’t a measure of her talent. It’s easy to imagine that even now, had the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snubbed her again, she would have been like “I’m good, luv. Enjoy.”

Continue Reading
Gerald Walker VIBE Interview
Gerald Walker Wants To Inspire People To Take That First Step

On a brisk Wednesday afternoon, rapper-songwriter Gerald Walker strolls into the VIBE office admiring the several large VIBE covers that decorate the workspace. The iconic Snoop Dogg cover from 1993 catches his attention as he proceeds to whisper the byline, “Snoop Doggy Dogg has his day.”

Walker takes a second to register what he just said before taking a step back and observing the rest of the covers. As he continues to make his way through the office he says, in a gratifying tone, “Damn, I’m finally doing Vibe.”

Like many, Walker's indie journey has been a tough one. Despite the slow and arduous 9-year grind, new doors have been opening for Walker lately; he recently signed a management deal with Stalley’s Blue Collar Gang imprint and recently released his 16th EP, People Tell Themselves Anything to Justify Everything.

Every opportunity coming Walker’s way wouldn’t have happened if he didn’t take the first step, a mantra he's followed most of his life. “Although this [interview] isn’t a cover story like Snoop’s, it’s another incremental step in the right direction for me to have my day,” says Walker.

Walker has been taking the necessary steps to have his day ever since he was a child growing up in the Midwest. He was born in Chicago but raised by his mother in Milwaukee following his parents' separation. The parting, along with adjusting to a new place and living in the lower-middle class, pushed him to discover music as a coping mechanism. His mother’s playlists of Sade’s ambient sounds and Anita Baker’s powerful gospel records formed Walker’s musical palette and drove the Midwest native to do deep 45 rpm dives.

His mother’s copy of Kirk Franklin & The Family’s Whatcha Lookin’ 4 made Walker fall in love with the art form and by the time he was able to discover music on his own, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and other artists from the 90s era of hip-hop and R&B influenced Walker to develop his own sound and take a chance at making a career out of his newfound love.

“The musicality and technique of Bone Thugs and Kirk [Franklin] was distinctive, so I knew my technique had to be different; it had to be A1,” he explained. During hip-hop's blog years, Walker put his unique sound on display and released his debut mixtape Evening Out With Your Girlfriend (not to be confused with Fall Out Boy's album of the same name) which created a buzz for the Midwest artist.

“Back then, [my goal] was always about trying to get signed and get the deal. Getting a deal meant you were validated, you were a star,” Walker explained. “But now, it's not so much label focused anymore. It's about me continuing to elevate what I'm doing and changing the lives of others, regardless if people acknowledge it or not.”

Walker could’ve stayed the course and continued to work towards a label deal. After all, his tours with the likes of rappers like Yelawolf spread his name throughout the states as well as the On Your Side mixtape with Grammy-nominated producer Cardo Got Wings (Drake's "God's Plan," Kendrick Lamar's "GOD"). But the way music helped Walker get through the tough times he experienced as a child is how he wants his music to affect others.

“By taking these steps, my listeners and I will get to where we want to be in life,” Walker says. “My ultimate goal is to help as many people as I can, whether it's through my money, time, or music. I know what it’s like to feel like nothing is going for you, I’ve been through the mud and music inspired me to take those steps to get out.”

On his 2018 single “Trenches,” Walker raps about his upgraded lifestyle that came as a result of taking those steps. “Now I'm in a whole new playing field/ I'm from the mud, trust, I was barely even paying bills/ Shit got ugly like the face of Seal/ fast-forward, seven major tours without a major deal,” he raps.

With each project and each step that Walker has made throughout his music career, we’ve gotten to know a little bit more of who he is as an artist. To understand his technique, listening to songs like “Walls of Jericho” or “Yawning At Tigers,” where Walker bounces from rapping to singing over an eclectic array of beats, gives insight on how far outside the box Walker is willing to take his music and message. He has a soft croon but his flow is polymorphic, leaving room for an unpredictable, manic edge on most of his songs.

In a sense, his music symbolizes the way life goes for most people. The changes in the beat and his irregular flow that are present in his songs feel like the unpredictable twist and turns that life hits us with. He aims for his music to be relatable to anyone who listens and he’s showing that in more than just his lyrics.

“There’s a lot of rappers trying to do that now,” Walker said. “That's what they are, just rappers. They’re not really raising the bar or being creative. But you have people that are real musicians that rap and connect with you in other ways besides their lyrics like Kendrick [Lamar] or J. Cole.”

Walker considers himself a recording artist but rapping is a quality he doesn’t shy away from. “I don’t want people to limit me to just the rap thing, but I’m nice at rapping. That’s my core confidence,” he said. Most of the lyrics that Walker raps are honest tales of life, something that rappers have been doing for years. But there has been an anti-rapping stigma among the new crop of artists that Walker could find himself in the middle of.

“I get it. Rappers are portrayed as the stereotypical misogynistic drug dealer and some artists are way more intelligent than that,” Walker added. “That’s probably why so many artists are sounding like the lead singers of a rock band or singing their hearts out because they don’t fit the description of what people think rappers are. The coverage of rappers is disproportionate and people like me are important to the image because we’re not what people think of rappers. I’m trying to show people that rappers can be so much more while keeping those elements of rap alive.”

Through the Blue Collar Gang imprint, Walker has earned a larger platform to be a hip-hop guru for listeners.  After contacting Stalley’s camp for a feature on a song, Walker eventually found himself joining the collective, a place he feels was the perfect place for him to tell his story while striving to achieve his ultimate goal.

“When you think of 'blue collar,' you think of that old midwest, hard work, steel mill type of vibe. We work hard at BCG but we also get fly,” Walker said of the platform. “It's taking that spirit of working hard and being fly and applying it to whatever you want to do. With BCG, I’m not only working hard but I’m working smarter. People need that reminder.”

Through the management deal, Walker now has a team that’ll focus on his business needs while he puts in more time with his creative needs. It gives the hyphenate a challenge in elevating his music and bringing his message across to new listeners.

Walker's day is coming, especially with the new opportunities he’s been given the last several months.

“I honestly don’t think I’ve hit my peak artistically, financially, or mentally,” Walker said. “This s**t is going to happen for me and when it does, I’ll be looked at as one of those guys God used to inspire a mass of people. None of this would have happened if I didn’t have faith in myself to take all those first steps, and that’s what I’m trying to instill in my listeners. It’ll be a great disservice to me, and a little myopic of me, if I just stopped making music that mattered. This s**t could grow and amass into something crazy.”

Keeping his best foot forward will propel Walker’s career to new heights and with the BCG collective on his side, his relentless work ethic, and the strong faith he has in his talents, only time will tell how far Walker can go.

Continue Reading

