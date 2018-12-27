Amanda Seales Brings The Comedy And Commentary With New HBO Stand Up Special
The special premieres Jan. 26.
Amanda Seales is bringing her comedy and commentary to HBO with her first stand-up special. Set to premiere January 26, the Insecure actress will tackle a bevy of topics in a way only she can.
Titled "I Be Knowin," Seales touches on being black in corporate America. "If you're a black person at any office you stay ready because you're always wondering on a scale of Stacey Dash to Nat Turner how black am I gon have to get!"
She also hilariously notes how black women celebrate one another. "Black women, we are the masters at compliments. We don't even say a full sentence. 'Okay polka dots!' " she quips.
The Smart, Funny & Black creator and host also takes a few jabs at those unaware there is more than one National Anthem. "There are certain people watching this that just found out there's a Negro National Anthem and that it is not a song from Hamilton," Seales says in the teaser clip.
Seales is a seasoned actress and entertainer who has elevated her career through acting, comedy and her social media posts in which she rants about relationships, social justice, and everything in between.
"I Be Knowin" premieres on HBO Jan 26.
