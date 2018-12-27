August Alsina Visits The SiriusXM Studios
Larry French

August Alsina Mourns Sister Who Passed Away After Battle With Cancer

December 27, 2018 - 7:07 pm by Jessica McKinney

"I am Utterly devastated & Deeply shattered!"

August Alsina recently revealed that his sister passed away after succumbing to cancer on Christmas night (Dec. 25). The R&B singer shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday (Dec. 26), remembering his sister, Chandra, as a beautiful, determined, and loving soul.

Alsina posted a video of his sis braiding his hair as his single "Other Side" played in the background. In the caption, he described his sister's role in his life.

"My Sister, My friend, life giver to my nieces, my hair magician, my biggest supporter, my number one fan. We lost such a beautiful soul on Christmas Night To the battle with cancer," he wrote. "I am Utterly devastated & Deeply shattered! Not only for myself, but for my 3 little nieces, whom are now robbed of BOTH parents." Alsina noted that Chandra's partner Mel was "killed," although he didn't provide more details around his death.

He later described Chandra as the "perfect mother, the perfect friend, the perfect sister, the perfect listener, the perfect caregiver, the perfect example of a young black woman traumatized by the ruins of our cultural upbringing trying their damndest to push to evolve and overcome fear while trying to raise 3 precious little innocent lives &’figure out a life your own at the same time."

He added: "Before you left You asked me to guard & raise these girls, & I promise you I don’t even know where to begin. I am at a lost & am desperately craving and crazing to be found, so please send some signs, help us out. I have trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone, so it’ll be like we’re just going for a while without seeing each other. Someday hopefully I’ll find you where you are, where Peace is"

Condolences to August Alsina and his family. Read his sweet tribute to his sister below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Chandra... @_chachacha My Sister, My friend, life giver to my nieces, my hair magician, my biggest supporter, my number one fan. We lost such a beautiful soul on Christmas Night To the battle with cancer. I am Utterly devastated & Deeply shattered! Not only for myself, but for my 3 little nieces, whom are now robbed of BOTH parents. First they killed Mel, Now Cancer has stolen you. What is life? Why is life? Why is THIS life? I’m calling on God for the answers. I don’t question God but THIS I’m not in agreement with. After Mel left I was always pushing you and hard on you about figuring out life’s direction & purpose for yourself..encouraging your entrepreneurship with mostly my fear speaking. Afraid & wanting my nieces to see an example of hustle, drive, determination and confidence through you so that they’d follow suit as young women.... & ALL along you were PERFECT! Living in your perfect purpose. The perfect mother, the perfect friend, the perfect sister, the perfect listener, the perfect caregiver, the perfect example of a young black woman traumatized by the ruins of our cultural upbringing trying their damndest to push to evolve and overcome fear while trying to raise 3 precious little innocent lives &’figure out a life your own at the same time. Before you left You asked me to guard & raise these girls, & I promise you I don’t even know where to begin. I am at a lost & am desperately craving and crazing to be found, so please send some signs, help us out. I have trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone, so it’ll be like we’re just going for a while without seeing each other. Someday hopefully I’ll find you where you are, where Peace is. Please say hello to Melvin & hug him for me, & just ask God to cover the emotions of the girls and allow their hearts to be open, accepting and able to receive love. Ask God to expand my capacity because right now I’m maxed out. Lord knows I’m still raising myself but I guess it’s officially official...I’m a DAD now & I have 3daughters, & i don’t know the slightest thing about it or where to start but unfortunately I/we know loss too well. Rest In Peace my dearest sweet sister..You made it out of this hell hole. ❤️

A post shared by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on

READ MORE: August Alsina Says He's Battling Liver Disease

