Woman Fatally Stabbed In Baltimore After Giving Money To Panhandler

Jacquelyn Smith handed $10 to what she thought was a homeless woman holding a baby.

A woman was stabbed to death in Baltimore after attempting to help a panhandler who appeared to be cradling an infant and holding a sign reading, “Please help me feed my baby.”

According to the Baltimore Sun-Times, Jacquelyn Smith and her husband, Keith Smith, were on their way back from taking his daughter out for her 28th birthday Friday (Nov. 30) night, when they came upon a young woman standing in the rain.

“We stopped here on this corner,” the victim’s husband recalled from the scene of the crime. “A girl was out here with what looked like a baby in her hand and it was raining.” Though he admitted to being “reluctant” to open the window because it was so late at night, the 52-year-old minister said that his wife felt compelled to help the woman.

Seconds after Jacqueline Smith pulled gave the woman $10, a man walked up to the car and asked Mr. Smith if he could thank his wife. “As he did that he commenced to stabbing my wife, ” Keith Smith continued. “He snatched her neckless before I knew it and the girl snatched her pocketbook on the seat, and they both ran.”

The unidentified female suspect told the victim, “God bless you” before fleeing the scene. Keith Smith initially hopped out the car to chase after the duo, but turned back to help his dying wife. He called 911 and rushed her to Johns Hopkins Hospital where the 54-year-old electrical engineer was pronounced dead two hours later.

Both suspects remain at large. The Baltimore Police Department have yet to find any leads in the murder.

In a subsequent interview, Keith Smith revealed that he's riddled with the guilt. "I don't want to beat myself up, but I feel somewhat responsible for letting that person get that close to my wife," he told ABC News. "It's just a lot right now going through my mind. That's why it's hard for me to sleep because now I'm trying to see how I could have did things differently, how I could have took another street. I'm just thinking of all kind of ways that my wife would still be here."

With the holiday season in full effect, people may be more compelled to help strangers, but advocates for the homeless fear that the incident could add to negative stigmas surrounding helping those in need. Fellow Good Samaritan, Oprah Winfrey, even tweeted that she'll "think twice" before opening her wallet. "This story struck my heart," Winfrey wrote. "I’ve done this a [1,ooo] times. But will think twice before ever doing [it] again. To J.S. family I hope her death gets people 'woke' to change!"

BPD interim police Commissioner Gary Tuggle cautioned residents “not to engage” with panhandlers, as not all of them have “honest intent.”

A public memorial for Jacquelyn Smith will be held on Dec. 7 at the Maryland church where her husband is a preacher, followed by a private service in her hometown of Providence, R.I.

See more on the tragedy below.

54 y/o Jacquelyn Smith was murdered in East #Baltimore this wknd after she rolled down her window to give some money to a woman trying to feed her baby. Smith’s husband Keith tells @WMAR2News - his wife just wanted to help and in a second, she was stabbed in the chest. pic.twitter.com/UcyEZSWz0c — Brian Kuebler (@BrianKuebler_) December 3, 2018

READ MORE: Seven Baltimore Police Officers Under Fire For Alleged Robbery, Claiming False Overtime