There's A Petition To Ban Jacquees From Doing Music Covers
There's petty and then there's the Internet.
During the week leading up to Christmas, Ricky Fields launched a Change. org petition banning Jacquees from making covers of classic songs. "As a black community, we have to figure out how we getting rid of Jacquees," the petition reads.
At the time of this post, 22, 332 people have signed the petition coming within a hair of the campaign's 25,000 goal.
"He did the New Edition “If It Isn’t Love” choreography in his video for “Candy Rain,” one supporter wrote. "Everybody knows you're supposed to do the "Candy Rain" dance. This n***a tripping!"
Jacquees ruffled more than a few feathers when he took to social media earlier this month and proclaimed himself the King of R&B of this generation. Social media didn't pay attention to his assertion that he holds the title for the new wave of artists. Instead, many were offended that the 4275 artist--a lot of whom didn't know his name or could recite a song--was bold enough to claim the title.
Of the songs the Cash Money crooner covered was Chris Brown's "This Christmas" Ella Mai's "Trip" Daniel Caesar's "Get You" and Michael Jackson's "Dirty Diana" to name a few.
Some supporters signed the petition because of word of mouth. "I'm signing it just because..... I haven't heard any of his music but if all this stuff I'm hearing is true then maybe I shouldn't listen," one supporter wrote. While others signed because they're not a fan of his music. "Until he stops singing flat, he needs to stop."
All the attention, whether good or bad, doesn't seem to be stopping Jacquees, so maybe we should prepare ourselves for more covers?
