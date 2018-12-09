bronx-woman-handcuffed
Getty Images

Police Forced A Bronx Woman To Give Birth While Handcuffed

December 9, 2018 - 1:41 pm by Shenequa Golding

Despite doctors at Montefiore Medical Center warning the restraints would hinder and hurt the woman, the police persisted.

A Bronx woman who was 40 weeks pregnant went into labor while in a holding cell. The police then took her to a local hospital where her wrists were handcuffed to the bed and her ankles shackled. The doctors at Montefiore Medical Center urged the patrolling guard to remove the restraints stating it would harm the mother, but the guard persisted.

According to a lawsuit filed, the woman has asked to remain anonymous. “I haven’t made sense of it myself and I’m not ready to explain it to my child,” she said in an affidavit.

The woman was 27 at the time endured an hour of excruciating labor pains before the guard relented and freed one of her arms. Jane Doe was only fully free nine hours after giving birth.

“The fact that pregnant women and women in labor would be subject to the most draconian treatment imaginable, particularly when they stand accused of a misdemeanor, speaks volumes about the macho culture of police departments and corrections,” Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said.

A judge arraigned Jane Doe in her hospital bed for violating a protective order. The woman's lawyer Katherine Rosenfeld explained to the New York Times the order stemmed from a protective-custody case involving her former partner. Ms. Doe spent almost 30 hours in protective custody.

“The fact that they disregarded the medical advice of doctors suggests that they didn’t use any humanity and sort of blindly followed what they perceived to be the policy in the Patrol Guide,” Ms. Rosenfeld said.

READ MORE: The Federal Government To Launch Database Tracking Deadly Police Encounters

In This Story:

Popular

Dwight Howard Accused Of Threatening Alleged Cisgender Ex-Boyfriend

From the Web

More on Vibe

malik-yoba-new-york-undercover-tv-series-reboot
Robin Marchant

A 'New York Undercover' Reboot May Be On The Way

Nostalgia seems to be the name of the game these days. As networks flirt with the idea of rebooting beloved television shows birthed in the 90s, the return on investment appears to be two-fold: being able to tap into the fanbase that helped catapult the show to success, while exposing the series to a new audience.

According to Deadline, ABC is not only rebooting NYPD Blue but also considering bringing back New York Undercover. Created by Dick Wolf, the cop drama starring Malik Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo was the first series that featured two actors of colors as the lead.

Yoba and DeLorenzo played undercover detectives J.C Williams and Eddie Torres with New York's fourth precinct. Later on in the series, Lauren Valez joined the cast as a detective and Torres' love interest. Originally housed on Fox, the series lasted from 1994-1998, with the unsuspecting death of Torres who perished in a car bomb.

Wolf's agent spoke to Deadline and hinted about the reprisal. "Wolf  is reviving one of his shows from years ago – it’s a franchise you can redo” that “doesn’t necessarily have to have the same cast.” Reportedly there are multiple networks interested.

If the show does make a return, will you tune in?

READ MORE: Yes, Martin Is A Classic But Let's Leave It In The 90s

Continue Reading

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Kitti Jones Details Abuse By Singer

With the recent gun threats at a screening of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, former girlfriend Kitti Jones sits down with Page Six TV to detail the ins and outs of her relationship with the singer on Monday (Dec. 6).

Joining the conversation via video live stream, Jones speaks on the emotion and physical abuse she endured during her two-year relationship with Kelly, telling a number of horror stories in the process.

Having lived with him in his Chicago home from 2011 to 2013, Jones shares the way the abuse evolved from verbal to physical beginning with an implementation of rules. According to Jones, Kelly would expect her to follow a number of obscure and possessive rules such as, "standing up when he walks into the room," "facing the wall," and "asking permission to use the bathroom."

In addition, Jones shares that she was often expected to have "sex on demand" and would suffer adverse consequences if she did not comply, including being denied food for days at a time.

During the interview, Jones also aligns with Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, in her claim that the R&B musician was undoubtedly behind the threats that ultimately evacuated a private screening of the upcoming R.Kelly docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly on Dec. 4.

“I believe it was somebody connected to him," Andrea Kelly told Rolling  Stone. “This was an outside inside-job to me; someone on the outside does not want what’s going on on the inside to be completed. Whoever it came from, they know that this is not a good thing because there’s power in numbers.”

According to reports, those in attendance included the several of Kelly's accusers as well as the founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke.

Check out Jones' full interview here.

READ MORE: Andrea Kelly Believes R. Kelly Is Behind Gun Threats At Documentary Screening

Continue Reading
Jay Z's Best Songs For 2018 Include Nas, Sauce Walka and Kanye West
Getty Images/YouTube

Nas, Sauce Walka And Kanye West Make Up Jay-Z's 'Best Of 2018' Playlist

Jay-Z's year has been an eventful one so it makes sense the mogul would have a fire playlist to match.

For Tidal's End of Year content, the head honcho himself curated a playlist dedicated to the rap tunes he enjoyed the most in 2018. The list is a mix of today's power players like Pusha-T, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill and standouts like Sauce Walka and Westside Gunn.

Drake also has a noted three nods with Scorpion cuts "Emotionless," "That's How You Feel" and his guest spot on "SICKO MODE" with Travis Scott making the list.

The artist also included the righteous "BLACK EFFECT," a track from Everything Is Love with Beyonce. Rounding out the list is Rapsody's soulfully stirring "Sojourner" with J.Cole.

Check out the full list below.

READ MORE: 44 Artists & Industry Elite On The Legacy Of JAY-Z & His Discography

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

16h ago

Let Jacquees Tell It, He’s The Jodeci Of This R&B Game

Features

1d ago

Music Sermon: Sprite and St. Ides' Groundbreaking Hip-Hop Campaigns

Music News

1d ago

Tyrese, Usher, Tank And More React To Jacquees' Claim That He's The King Of R&B