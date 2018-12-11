50 Cent, T.I. And Lil Duval Are Advocating For Cardi B To Take Offset Back
They are really pulling together their efforts to get her to stay with him.
Offset and Cardi B's impending divorce has gained a lot of attention, especially with the two making a very public spectacle of their relationship by changing song lyrics boasting about their expiring nuptials. Leaving a lot of space for public opinion, 50 Cent, Lil Duval, and T.I. have weighed in on their split.
Attempting to coerce the mother-of-one into staying with the 26-year-old, Power's 50 Cent seemingly hopped in the "Bodak Yellow" emcee's comment section, begging her to take the "Bad And Bougie" rapper back.
Lil Duval also left his two cents on Twitter with a follow-up post Instagram. "Life is too short to be leaving ni**as just because they cheated," he wrote. The "Smile" artist playfully tagged the 25-year-old in his next moment of offering unsolicited advice.
T.I. wrote in agreement with comedians comments tagging the "Money" musician in his comment beneath the same Baller Alert repost. Though the brotherhood expressed during Offsets hour in need is surprisingly supportive, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, known profession by her stage name seems to have made up her mind.
Recently the five-time Grammy Award nominee had to defend her marital status after headlines swirled around claiming her divorce was a sham. “I wouldn’t put my family in a bad name for no f**king publicity, ‘cause at the end of the day, ten years from now, my daughter, she’s gonna be looking at these type of things and she’s gonna be asking me about these type of things,” Almanzar said.
