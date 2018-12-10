Cardi B Talks Stripping, Nicki Minaj, And Fame On 'CBS Sunday Morning'

December 10, 2018 - 8:47 am by Jessica McKinney

Cardi B doesn't hold anything back in her latest interview with CBS. 

Nothing was off limits during Cardi B's recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning. During the special, which aired on Sunday, Dec. 9, Cardi got candid with interviewer Maurice DuBois about her humble beginnings in the strip club, her beef with Nicki Minaj, and how she's been handling mega-stardom.

In case you missed it, check out a list we compiled of the Grammy-nominee's statements below, and watch the interview in the video above.

She called her beef with Nicki Minaj "unnecessary"

Cardi and Nicki Minaj have been at war for most of the year. The beef may have started following their collaboration on Migos' "Motorsport." Over the course of the year, it escalated to a physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week event, as well as many public jabs over social media. While both rappers previously agreed to turn their attention elsewhere, Cardi reflected on how the entire situation was "bad for business."

"A lot of people like to say all publicity is good publicity. To me it's not. That takes away [from] people paying attention to your craft," she said of her feud with Minaj.

Working at the strip club gave her power and a passion for performing

As you may know, Cardi B was previously a stripper before she gained mega-stardom. While she has shared mixed reviews about her past in various interviews, she told CBS that she thought stripping had a positive impact on her life.

"A lot of women here, they taught me to be more powerful," she said. "I did gain, like, a passion and love [for] performing. It made me feel pretty... I'm glad for this chapter in my life. A lot of people always want to make fun of me -- 'Oh, you used to be a stripper!' -- I don't ever regret it, because I learned a lot. I feel like it matured me. My biggest ambition was money. That's what these women put in my head: nothing is important but the money."

Her ability to connect with her fans stems from her accessibility 

Cardi undoubtedly understands how to connect with her fans and followers better than many of her counterparts. After all, the rapper built up her network in such a short amount of time. She attributes her likability to being "reachable."

"When I talk, I make a lot of mistakes," she continued. "Like, I might say words, and the words are not even in the dictionary. But people still like it because you can tell that I'm saying it from the heart."

She never imagined that she could make it this far

Before she made it big, Cardi admitted that she didn't expect her music to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts. When reflecting on her first hit single "Bodak Yellow," she stated that she had low expectations at first.

"It hit at 85, and I just felt like, alright, I already did enough," she said. "Then when people was telling me, like, there's a possibility of going No. 1, I was like, 'Oh my gosh -- if I go No. 1, this is going to be crazy... and then it did. I just felt like I was on top of the world."

In This Story:

Popular

Dwight Howard Accused Of Threatening Alleged Cisgender Ex-Boyfriend

From the Web

More on Vibe

malik-yoba-new-york-undercover-tv-series-reboot
Robin Marchant

A 'New York Undercover' Reboot May Be On The Way

Nostalgia seems to be the name of the game these days. As networks flirt with the idea of rebooting beloved television shows birthed in the 90s, the return on investment appears to be two-fold: being able to tap into the fanbase that helped catapult the show to success, while exposing the series to a new audience.

According to Deadline, ABC is not only rebooting NYPD Blue but also considering bringing back New York Undercover. Created by Dick Wolf, the cop drama starring Malik Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo was the first series that featured two actors of colors as the lead.

Yoba and DeLorenzo played undercover detectives J.C Williams and Eddie Torres with New York's fourth precinct. Later on in the series, Lauren Valez joined the cast as a detective and Torres' love interest. Originally housed on Fox, the series lasted from 1994-1998, with the unsuspecting death of Torres who perished in a car bomb.

Wolf's agent spoke to Deadline and hinted about the reprisal. "Wolf  is reviving one of his shows from years ago – it’s a franchise you can redo” that “doesn’t necessarily have to have the same cast.” Reportedly there are multiple networks interested.

If the show does make a return, will you tune in?

READ MORE: Yes, Martin Is A Classic But Let's Leave It In The 90s

Continue Reading

Awww Here It Goes: Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell Would Do A 'Good Burger' Sequel

Millennials rejoice! It looks like 90s television staples Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell would be down to do a sequel to their cult-classic film, Good Burger.

During a visit to Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, SNL star Thompson was asked a phoned-in question about the possibility of a "full-on sequel" to the film. A few years ago, Kenan and Kel reunited on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a resurrection of their All That sketch of the same name. It looks like the same question has crossed their minds before, and they are both open to the opportunity.

"We’ve been talking about it for a long time, and we’ve had meetings about it," Thompson revealed. "So, it’s in the higher powers’ hands, because we both said were down to do it."

He also elaborated on the viral Good Burger reunion seen on Fallon.

"Thanks to Dan Schneider [All That's creator], he called me and he was like, a friend of his was working on The Tonight Show, and they had that idea to do the reunion. He reached out to me and then I called Kel, and then we talked, we played phone tag for like three days… it was a nice, 40 minute conversation that we had… it was nice to reconnect because it was like picking up right from where we left off.”

Let's hope that we can see a sequel to the film in our lifetime, as we expect it'd be welcome with open arms.

READ MORE: Kenan And Kel To Reunite On 'Double Dare' Reboot

Continue Reading
50-cent-power-prequel-1541086838-650x366-1544487542
50 Cent offers his condolences to a deceased member of the 'Power' crew.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Rest In 'Power': Crew Member For 50 Cent's Show Killed On Set

50 Cent offered his condolences to the loved ones of Pedro Jimenez, a crew member who was killed on the set of his hit STARZ show, Power, earlier this morning. (Monday, Dec. 10).

"I just learned we lost Pedro Jimenez, a member of the Power production team early this morning," wrote the media mogul in an Instagram post, which accompanied a black screen. "My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family."

According to TMZ, "Pedro Jimenez was setting up parking cones for a location shoot in Brooklyn around 4:20 AM when he was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer. Police responded and Pedro was transported to a Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

Jimenez was just 63 years old, and had reportedly worked on the series since its debut in 2014. Reports state that investigators have spoken with the 64-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck Mr. Jimenez, who is also a crew member on the show. No arrests have been made.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I just learned we lost Pedro Jimenez, a member of the Power production team early this morning. My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 10, 2018 at 9:29am PST

READ MORE: 50 Cent Reportedly Has A ‘Power’ Prequel In The Works

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

16h ago

Let Jacquees Tell It, He’s The Jodeci Of This R&B Game

Features

1d ago

Music Sermon: Sprite and St. Ides' Groundbreaking Hip-Hop Campaigns

Music News

1d ago

Tyrese, Usher, Tank And More React To Jacquees' Claim That He's The King Of R&B