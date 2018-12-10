Offset Sends Regrets To Cardi B Following Their Public Split While Cardi B Defends Herself To The Public

Following Offset publicly admitting he misses his estranged wife, The 'Invasion of Privacy' rapper refuted claims their separation is a giant troll.

With the adventures of Cardi-Set on a fast decline, succeeding the public announcement of the newly married couples recent split, Offset penned a sincere adjacent message to Belcalis.

Using 17-of-the- 280 characters Twitter allows, the Migos rapper inscribed a five-word message to the "Be Careful" emcee. "F**k yall I miss Cardi," he wrote in eager capitals.

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

Sending fans into a feeding frenzy, the 26-year-old's public message many wondering why he didn't just text her?

Reading more as a publicity stunt to promote the "Walk It Talk It" creator's first solo venture, the seemingly left-field separation arrived days after the twosome were seen canoodling on a secluded island.

Taking the opportunity to set the record straight, the Invasion of Privacy rapper addressed the accusations.

“I really don’t like how people say me and my husband—whatever he is right now to me—is doing it for publicity,” the five-time Grammy-nominated artist said. “I wouldn’t put my family in a bad name for no f**king publicity, ‘cause at the end of the day, ten years from now, my daughter, she’s gonna be looking at these type of things and she’s gonna be asking me about these type of things.”

Shutting down the speculation surrounding their relationship-status only time will tell what the future holds for Cardi B and Offset.

