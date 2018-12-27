Chris Brown Faces Six Months In Prison Over Pet Monkey Charges
The singer is facing prison time over charges for having a pet monkey without a permit.
Chris Brown could be going to prison for quite a bit of time, and the charges that may land him behind bars will surprise you. Brown was recently slammed with criminal charges over his exotic pet monkey named Fiji, TMZ reports.
According to legal docs obtained by the celebrity site, the Los Angeles City Attorney is charging Breezy with two counts of having a restricted species without a permit.
Patrick Foy, captain of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told People that they obtained a search warrant to raid the R&B crooner's home in Jan. 2018. The singer wasn't reportedly at his pad at the time, but someone on the grounds handed the monkey over to police custody. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife then filed a case with the LA City Attorney, who later filed charges on Wednesday (Dec. 26).
As you may have seen, Chris Brown adopted Fiji some time last year. He and his new pet landed at the center of controversy after Brown shared a video of his then-3-year-old daughter Royalty playing with the capuchin monkey. Many critics thought the animal was too dangerous to have around a young child. Despite the public outrage however, the "Party" singer told everyone to take a seat and mind their business.
Sources close to TMZ allege that incident moved some people to notify the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, which led them to find the singer had not obtained a permit for the pet.
If convicted, Brown could serve up to six months in prison. He is due in court on Feb. 6, 2019.
