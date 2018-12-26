DJ Speakerfoxxx Has Died At 35 Years Old

RIP DJ Speakerfoxxx

Popular Atlanta DJ Speakerfoxxx died this past weekend, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports. She was 35 years old. Born Christen Nilan, the prominent music maker was a staple of the Atlanta party scene. She was known for DJing for the likes of Yelawolf, Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo and Ritz, along with doing an event with VIBE in recent memory.

The news was confirmed by her manager Xen Lang. In a statement released to The Fader he said: “She was an inspiration to all, through her passion, her ongoing support for ATL music and underground culture,” he told the publication. “She touched many with her dedication, upbeat attitude and excellent music taste. No one was more passionate about their craft, culture and city."

In 2011, she released her solo mixtape Dopeboy Anthems and its follow-up Dope Girl Anthems, which dropped in 2016. Nilan graduated from the Paideia School and attended Agnes Scott College. She also worked at the AVEDA Institute Atlanta and Van Michael Salon, according to a statement released by her family. In 2017, Speakerfoxxx performed in a VIBE V Sessions event with Fresh Empire. This past August, she confirmed that she had enrolled in rehab for substance abuse, and that she was working on new music.

Speakerfoxx leaves a strong legacy in her hometown, and vouched for its colorful party scene any chance she could. In an interview with VICE in 2016, she said: “There are some parties where people are trying to be cool, but in Atlanta, for the most part, nobody here is too cool to really turn up,” she explained. “Atlanta is the most interactive audience to play for, and I'm not just saying that 'cause I'm from here.”

The cause of death is still unknown.

Many in the Atlanta music community are mourning her death, and have shared their condolences on their timelines.

RIP @SPEAKERFOXXX 2018 is hell, stay strong atlanta family — Zachary Fox (@zackfox) December 23, 2018

RIP #SpeakerFoxx .. 😔😔😔🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.. Nilan was such a GENUINE spirit !! .. . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (from God we come and to him we shall return ) .. https://t.co/xiSlNOYOLv — DJ Green Lantern (@DJGREENLANTERN) December 23, 2018

Yo I just heard the tragic news about speakerfoxx. Damn, my heart goes out to her family and loved ones. — ASH RISER (@ASHRISER) December 24, 2018

A memorial service for Nilan is being held on Saturday at Passion City Church in North East Atlanta at 1 pm. Donations for her death can be made to Greater Heart Ministries.