Drake Earns Apple Music's Artist Of The Year Honor
The late XXXTENTACION also scored several singles on the streaming service's Top 100 Global Chart.
Drake's reign in 2018 was one to remember as the artist was awarded Apple Music's Artist of the Year with plenty of singles and guest features dominating the streaming giant's Top 100 Global Chart.
Announced Tuesday (Dec. 4), the moment feels like déjà vu since the entertainer previously earned other accolades for the most popular album and song last year with Views and "One Dance." This year, his double album Scorpion was listed as the year's most popular album while country star Kacey Musgraves’ album Golden Hour earned the Album of the Year title.
The service’s song of the year went to “I Like It” by Cardi B, featuring Bad Bunny and J. Balvin while Juice WRLD was the 2018 Apple Music Breakout Artist of the Year. In addition to artists like Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole and Camilla Cabello shining with their game-changing singles like "HUMBLE.," "KOD" and "Havana," the late XXXTENTACION had six tracks on the list.
Check the full list out below.
1. Drake "God's Plan"
2. Drake "Nice For What"
3. Post Malone "rockstar" (feat. 21 Savage)
4. Drake "In My Feelings"
5. Post Malone "Psycho" (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
6. Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
7. XXXTENTACION "SAD!"
8. Camila Cabello "Havana" (feat. Young Thug)
9. BlocBoy JB "Look Alive" (feat. Drake)
10. Offset & Metro Boomin "Ric Flair Drip"
11. Lil Baby & Drake "Yes Indeed"
12. Post Malone "I Fall Apart"
13. Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
14. Post Malone "Better Now"
15. Migos,Nicki Minaj & Cardi B "MotorSport"
16. Bazzi "Mine"
17. Drake "Nonstop"
18. Kendrick Lamar & SZA "All The Stars"
19. Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"
20. Ariana Grande "no tears left to cry"
21. Migos "Walk It Talk It" (feat. Drake)
22. Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
23. Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"
24. G-Eazy "No Limit" (feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B)
25. XXXTENTACION "Moonlight"
26. 6ix9ine "FEFE" (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz)
27. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa "One Kiss"
28. Ed Sheeran "Perfect"
29. Cardi B "Bodak Yellow"
30. Dua Lipa "New Rules"
31. Tyga "Taste" (feat. Offset)
32. Cardi B "Bartier Cardi" (feat. 21 Savage)
33. Migos "Stir Fry"
34. Maroon 5 "Girls Like You" (feat. Cardi B)
35. Bruno Mars "Finesse (Remix)" [feat. Cardi B]
36. The Weeknd "Call Out My Name"
37. Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
38. Khalid & Normani "Love Lies"
39. Drake "I'm Upset"
40. NF "Let You Down"
41. Camila Cabello "Never Be the Same"
42. XXXTENTACION "Fuck Love" (feat. Trippie Redd)
43. XXXTENTACION "Jocelyn Flores"
44. Marshmello "Silence" (feat. Khalid)
45. Imagine Dragons "Thunder"
46. Rich The Kid "Plug Walk"
47. Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"
48. Selena Gomez & Marshmello "Wolves"
49. Marshmello & Anne-Marie "FRIENDS"
50. Lil Dicky "Freaky Friday" (feat. Chris Brown)
51. Sam Smith "Too Good at Goodbyes"
52. French Montana "Unforgettable" (feat. Swae Lee)
53. XXXTENTACION "changes"
54. Post Malone "Candy Paint"
55. Ella Mai "Boo'd Up"
56. Post Malone "Ball For Me" (feat. Nicki Minaj)
57. Kodak Black "Roll in Peace" (feat. XXXTENTACION)
58. Lil Pump "Gucci Gang"
59. Cardi B "Be Careful"
60. Post Malone "Congratulations" (feat. Quavo)
61. Travis Scott "Butterfly Effect"
62. Drake "Mob Ties"
63. G-Eazy & Halsey "Him & I"
64. Dua Lipa "IDGAF"
65. Jay Rock,Kendrick Lamar,Future & James Blake "King's Dead"
66. Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso "Let Me Go" (feat. Florida Georgia Line & watt)
67. The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar "Pray For Me"
68. Kendrick Lamar "LOVE." (FEAT. ZACARI.)
69. Lil Uzi Vert "XO TOUR Llif3"
70. Gucci Mane "I Get the Bag" (feat. Migos)
71. Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble "This Is Me"
72. Imagine Dragons "Believer"
73. Eminem "River" (feat. Ed Sheeran)
74. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee "Despacito" (feat. Justin Bieber)
75. Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
76. J. Cole "KOD"
77. Ariana Grande "God is a woman"
78. YoungBoy Never Broke Again "Outside Today"
79. Miguel "Sky Walker" (feat. Travis Scott)
80. Rudimental "These Days" (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
81. 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
82. Imagine Dragons "Whatever It Takes"
83. Logic "1-800-273-8255(feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"
READ MORE: Pusha-T Pushes The Culture Forward Through Mentorship With New Discovery Platform