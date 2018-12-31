Drake Unfollows Kim Kardashian After Kanye West Blasts Him, Again

"Tweeting is legal and also therapeutic."

Mission accomplished.

Kanye West kicked off New Year’s Eve by blasting Drake in a series of tweets that he later deleted, but his plan appears to have worked.

The 41-year-old rapper took to Twitter Monday (Dec. 31) with another rant about Drake following Kim Kardashian on Instagram. “I’ve never mentioned or touched on anything related to family when it came to Drake,” West tweeted and deleted. “He followed my wife on Instagram he mentioned Pusha’s fiancé in a song.”

The tweets continued with West mentioning how he extended an olive branch to his apparent nemesis. “This man used my family in a song to get at me. He been trying to pick fight since the pool line,” West tweeted referencing Drake’s 2016 track “Summer Sixteen,” as XXL noted.

He also questioned Drizzy’s inner circle. “[Whose] bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram? This person is not [Drake’s] friend.”

In another set of tweets West announced that he wants a “public apology” from Drake. West also explained that his tweets are just a away of getting things off of his chest. “Tweeting is legal and also therapeutic. If something’s on my mind and spirit I let it out.”

‘Ye may never get Drake to publicly apologize, but the social media pressure was enough to get him to unfollow Kardashian on Instagram.

Read Yeezy's tweets below.



READ MORE:Kanye West Distances Himself From Politics After Being Used In "Blexit" Campaign