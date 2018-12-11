R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Kitti Jones Details Abuse By Singer

Jones explained how she was forced to have "sex on demand" and was withheld food of she didn't comply.

With the recent gun threats at a screening of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, former girlfriend Kitti Jones sits down with Page Six TV to detail the ins and outs of her relationship with the singer on Monday (Dec. 6).

Joining the conversation via video live stream, Jones speaks on the emotion and physical abuse she endured during her two-year relationship with Kelly, telling a number of horror stories in the process.

Having lived with him in his Chicago home from 2011 to 2013, Jones shares the way the abuse evolved from verbal to physical beginning with an implementation of rules. According to Jones, Kelly would expect her to follow a number of obscure and possessive rules such as, "standing up when he walks into the room," "facing the wall," and "asking permission to use the bathroom."

In addition, Jones shares that she was often expected to have "sex on demand" and would suffer adverse consequences if she did not comply, including being denied food for days at a time.

During the interview, Jones also aligns with Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, in her claim that the R&B musician was undoubtedly behind the threats that ultimately evacuated a private screening of the upcoming R.Kelly docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly on Dec. 4.

“I believe it was somebody connected to him," Andrea Kelly told Rolling Stone. “This was an outside inside-job to me; someone on the outside does not want what’s going on on the inside to be completed. Whoever it came from, they know that this is not a good thing because there’s power in numbers.”

According to reports, those in attendance included the several of Kelly's accusers as well as the founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke.

Check out Jones' full interview here.

READ MORE: Andrea Kelly Believes R. Kelly Is Behind Gun Threats At Documentary Screening