There's no one who can sing quite like Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul has inspired so many artists of this generation, and now many are honoring the late singer with a tribute concert in 2019. The Recording Academy has reportedly tapped a diverse group of artists for CBS' upcoming special, "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul," and the roster is garnering mixed reviews from fans.
According to reports, Patti LaBelle, Celine Dion, Janelle Monáe, SZA, Common, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Alessia Cara, and more will perform on the big night. Despite the variety of black artists on the list, fans still had something to say about the roster.
The show will be hosted by Tyler Perry and co-produced by longtime Franklin-collaborator Clive Davis, the Recording Academy, and Grammys director Ken Ehrlich.
"I am thrilled to have the Recording Academy and CBS as partners in this global tribute to my very dear friend Aretha Franklin," Davis said in a statement. "Aretha was more than the Queen of Soul; she was a national treasure. This unique concert — featuring many of today's greatest artists — will celebrate Aretha in a spectacular manner befitting her once-in-a-lifetime talent."
The CBS special is just the latest show announced in honor of the mega-talented act. It follows past tributes from Steve Wonder, Gladys Knight, and Ariana Grande, and more.
As previously reported, the multi-Grammy-winning artist passed away on Aug. 13, due to a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. Her funeral welcomed a wide variety of celebrities and politicians on Aug. 19.
The "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul," will be held Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The special does not have an air date at this time. In the meantime, check out the mixed reactions in regards to the performers list on Twitter below.
What song is Sza going to sing at this Aretha Franklin tribute because 🤨 pic.twitter.com/NX5yvfLltM
— 🦋 (@youlovearai) December 28, 2018
SZA is apart of the Aretha Franklin’s tribute at the Grammys.Y’all, it’s a live show.... pic.twitter.com/IST5N5VIWR
— SPICY MAMI. (@ROZtheCreator) December 27, 2018
SZA is doing an Aretha Franklin tribute..... pic.twitter.com/7slMPMNi02
— OG (@MacheteGG) December 27, 2018
Okay, so my girls @chloexhalle are performing at the Aretha Franklin tribute next year and I’m gonna need this all over again. The dresses. The flowers. The dip at the end. ALLADAT! pic.twitter.com/BEdZ8QNN9Y
— 𝕃𝕠𝕨 𝕜𝕖𝕪 𝕃𝕖𝕩 (@Lex_Riddles) December 27, 2018
Alessia Cara, SZA are singing on the Aretha Franklin tribute? What made the Grammy's think these girls can sing an Aretha song when they can't even sing their own songs right. pic.twitter.com/q0v5HHxhlM
— merry hoe 🎅🏽 (@hauxofdemi) December 27, 2018
Demi was like first for that bee gees group thing but not for aretha franklin who is someone demi has referenced and covered a dozen times I literally hate the grammys pic.twitter.com/dmJZuoeuZq
— 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥 (@hoIydemi) December 27, 2018
*at the Aretha tribute*SZA: sqOIt $qöiTT oN neEgAs i-Aretha Franklin: pic.twitter.com/HpGUwCvzxC
— “Habari Gani?” (@jamKartel) December 27, 2018
