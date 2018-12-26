jordan-peele-us-trailer-twitter-theories
Jordan Peele holding his Oscar statuette, which he won for the screenplay for his film 'Get Out.'
Getty Images

Twitter Has Several Theories For Jordan Peel's 'Us' Film Three Months Before Its Release

December 26, 2018 - 12:05 pm by Shenequa Golding

Here's an idea: why don't we just wait until the film comes out? No? Not good enough?

On Christmas Day, Jordan Peele released the first trailer for his forthcoming film Us. Starring Black Panther co-stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o, the film centers around a family enjoying what appears to be a summer day at the beach, only to later be attacked by their evil doppelgangers forcing the family to outwit themselves if they want to stay alive.

Peele began promotion for the film earlier in the month by sending members of the press gold scissors inciting intrigue and suspense. The two-minute trailer, which gave Luniz's classic "I Got 5 On It" a haunting feel, spawned several theories nearly three months before the film's actual North American release.

Some believe Peele is trying to urge moviegoers to leave the country.

While others think Us may be a warning about advancing science.

One user surmised Peele's true messaging was about the dangers of being on the one and the three.

Some took a deeper approach and think the Oscar winner's upcoming horror flick deals with a loss that hasn't been confronted.

Despite Peele telling members of the press his latest film has nothing to do with race, Twitter seems to believe they know more than Peele who directed the film.

Despite all the ideas, there were some who were simply over.

Us hits theaters March 2019.

READ MORE: Jordan Peele Releases Gripping First Trailer For 'Us'

In This Story:

Popular

There's A Petition To Ban Jacquees From Doing Music Covers

From the Web

More on Vibe

amanda-seales-hbo-standup-special-
Getty Images

Amanda Seales Brings The Comedy And Commentary With New HBO Stand Up Special

Amanda Seales is bringing her comedy and commentary to HBO with her first stand-up special. Set to premiere January 26, the Insecure actress will tackle a bevy of topics in a way only she can.

Titled "I Be Knowin," Seales touches on being black in corporate America. "If you're a black person at any office you stay ready because you're always wondering on a scale of Stacey Dash to Nat Turner how black am I gon have to get!"

She also hilariously notes how black women celebrate one another. "Black women, we are the masters at compliments. We don't even say a full sentence. 'Okay polka dots!' " she quips.

Get ready y’all! Introducing the official promo for my @HBO comedy special #IBeKnowinHBO! Premieres 1/26 at 10PM.

Show ya ❤️ Share/RT/tag @HBO ! pic.twitter.com/aKJzZQRUod

— Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) December 26, 2018

The Smart, Funny & Black creator and host also takes a few jabs at those unaware there is more than one National Anthem.  "There are certain people watching this that just found out there's a Negro National Anthem and that it is not a song from Hamilton," Seales says in the teaser clip.

Seales is a seasoned actress and entertainer who has elevated her career through acting, comedy and her social media posts in which she rants about relationships, social justice, and everything in between.

"I Be Knowin" premieres on HBO Jan 26.

READ MORE: Amanda Seales Isn't Here For Chrisette Michele's Black Lives Matter Song

Continue Reading
"Life Size 2" World Premiere - Arrivals
Tyra Banks arrives at the Life Size 2 premiere.
Getty Images

Tyra Banks Reportedly Leaving 'America's Got Talent'

According to reports, Tyra Banks will reportedly be leaving her hosting gig on NBC’s America’s Got Talent to focus on production for the big and small screens.

Per The New York Post’s Page Six, the supermodel has hosted the show since last year, replacing the talent show’s former host, Nick Cannon. Cannon reportedly left the show after NBC reportedly threatened to terminate his contract.

A source close to Banks told Page Six that “Tyra’s been inundated with producing and acting requests… she wants to produce and create TV. She will not be returning to ‘AGT’ in the new year.” Banks not only served as host for the show in 2017; she also reprised her position as head judge on America’s Next Top Model.

In November, the Life Size 2 star told NBC Access that she was unsure of her next move with the show.

“I think I had a really nice run with AGT,” she said. “I had a lot, a lot of fun. I’m really focusing on Life-Size — I’m going to be producing TV and I have a massive project starting next year. I’m not so sure, but if I don’t come back, I had a lot of fun.”

READ MORE: Curveball: Tyra Banks Will Be The New Host Of 'America's Got Talent'

Continue Reading
amber-brenner-dixon-own-cancels-love-is- amber-brenner-dixon-own-cancels-love-is-
Alberto E. Rodriguez

Salim Akil Abuse Accuser Amber Dixon Brenner, Pleased OWN Canceled 'Love Is__'

With her legal counsel present, Amber Dixon Brenner spoke with Deadline about her accusations and lawsuit filed against executive producer, screenwriter, and showrunner Salim Akil.

"I got to a point where I could no longer live with myself and be the mother I wanted to be, be the Amber I always dreamed of being if I tolerated the history of the abuse,” Brenner said.

In late November, the Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps actress alleged she was in a physically and sexually abusive relationship with Akil for the last 10 years. In response, a lawyer for Akil called the allegations "totally untrue.” Yet, on Dec. 19 OWN canceled the show shortly after it was renewed for its second season.

Among the many harrowing accusations Brenner leveled against Akil, she alleges the premise for Love Is was taken from her 2015 screenplay Luv & Perversity in the East Village.

Deadline inquired as to why she waited almost a month in between filing her federal lawsuit and her copyright infringement claims. She said she wanted to give Salim and Mara time to acknowledge her accusations.

"If you love someone you keep trying to give them chance after chance and then you realize you don’t love me. You’re not sorry. You’re not coming to me in a private manner or to my lawyer wanting to apologize. I wanted an apology and I wanted it acknowledged that he was abusive."

Brenner also accused the Black Lightning showrunner of believing he was above reproach. "When I realized, 'Oh, you don’t really don’t care.' You know what, this is my turn to hold you accountable because Salim thought he was above accountability, as did Mara. So that is when I pulled the trigger on the state because it was also not just for the abuse. It was for theft of idea, which plays into copyright, absolutely."

The screenwriter also made it clear Mara was aware of Salim's affair, but said another reason she came forward is because of what she perceived to be Mara's hypocrisy.

"It started when Mara was on the cover of some magazine and she stood along with other women in the industry talking about #MeToo or Time’s Up. I read it and I was appalled and I felt disregarded and that the issues from the relationship that in the past I had tried to resolve or discuss regarding violence she was very silent about. Like not responding to texts earlier on in the relationship. "

When finally asked how she felt when OWN canceled the show, Brenner called the move "the right thing."

"I did feel a sense of this is the right thing, this is correct response from the OWN network. This is a correct response to Salim and Mara and it felt like a bit of an acknowledgment of what I had gone through."

READ MORE: OWN Cancels Love Is__Amid Salim Akil Abuse Allegations

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1w ago

Mad Love: JoJo Is Re-Releasing Debut Album With Reworked Tracks

News

6d ago

White Wrestling Referee Forces Black Teen To Cut Dreadlocks Or Forfeit Match

Music News

6d ago

Most Iconic Looks From Cardi B's "Money" Video