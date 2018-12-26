Jordan Peele holding his Oscar statuette, which he won for the screenplay for his film 'Get Out.'

Twitter Has Several Theories For Jordan Peel's 'Us' Film Three Months Before Its Release

Here's an idea: why don't we just wait until the film comes out? No? Not good enough?

On Christmas Day, Jordan Peele released the first trailer for his forthcoming film Us. Starring Black Panther co-stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o, the film centers around a family enjoying what appears to be a summer day at the beach, only to later be attacked by their evil doppelgangers forcing the family to outwit themselves if they want to stay alive.

Peele began promotion for the film earlier in the month by sending members of the press gold scissors inciting intrigue and suspense. The two-minute trailer, which gave Luniz's classic "I Got 5 On It" a haunting feel, spawned several theories nearly three months before the film's actual North American release.

Some believe Peele is trying to urge moviegoers to leave the country.

What if Jordan is telling us to Get Out of the U.S 😳 https://t.co/mNlC6zECSM — KingofReads (@TheKingofReads) December 25, 2018

While others think Us may be a warning about advancing science.

Fun theory: Jordan Peele's 'Us' can be also about the danger of cloning — INSEXURE (@insexure) December 26, 2018

One user surmised Peele's true messaging was about the dangers of being on the one and the three.

what if the us trailer is a big misdirection and the true horror is an entire black family who can’t catch the beat — VSB (@VerySmartBros) December 25, 2018

Some took a deeper approach and think the Oscar winner's upcoming horror flick deals with a loss that hasn't been confronted.

My #UsMovie theory: there’s a 5th family member who died that will be the most elusive/hardest to kill until the mother confronts the loss. Hence, I’ve got 5 On It. — Señorita (@ScarletEstelle) December 25, 2018

Despite Peele telling members of the press his latest film has nothing to do with race, Twitter seems to believe they know more than Peele who directed the film.

#UsMovie Somebody said this movie is about a Black family that have suppressed their Blackness and their suppressed selves are coming back to Reclaim their life. I didn’t think much of that theory until I saw the tethered version of the daughter. pic.twitter.com/O7Vt6Y4tUO — SUGA SHAYNE MOSELY (@ShaneLamontMoss) December 25, 2018

Despite all the ideas, there were some who were simply over.

I don’t even wanna watch “Us” now because y’all have already started with the critical “dialogue” and it’s gonna wear me out. — Jai. 💛 (@theeJAISTER) December 26, 2018

Us hits theaters March 2019.

