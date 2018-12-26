Twitter Has Several Theories For Jordan Peel's 'Us' Film Three Months Before Its Release
Here's an idea: why don't we just wait until the film comes out? No? Not good enough?
On Christmas Day, Jordan Peele released the first trailer for his forthcoming film Us. Starring Black Panther co-stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o, the film centers around a family enjoying what appears to be a summer day at the beach, only to later be attacked by their evil doppelgangers forcing the family to outwit themselves if they want to stay alive.
Peele began promotion for the film earlier in the month by sending members of the press gold scissors inciting intrigue and suspense. The two-minute trailer, which gave Luniz's classic "I Got 5 On It" a haunting feel, spawned several theories nearly three months before the film's actual North American release.
Some believe Peele is trying to urge moviegoers to leave the country.
While others think Us may be a warning about advancing science.
One user surmised Peele's true messaging was about the dangers of being on the one and the three.
Some took a deeper approach and think the Oscar winner's upcoming horror flick deals with a loss that hasn't been confronted.
Despite Peele telling members of the press his latest film has nothing to do with race, Twitter seems to believe they know more than Peele who directed the film.
Despite all the ideas, there were some who were simply over.
Us hits theaters March 2019.
