Kevin Hart To Host 91st Oscars

"I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time..."

Kevin Hart will reportedly host the 2019 Oscars. The comedian confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 4).

"For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to," Hart wrote in his post. "I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable."

He continued: "I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars"

Late-night show personality Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards for the past two years. The 91st Oscars ceremony will air on ABC on Feb. 24. Check out Kevin Hart's post below.