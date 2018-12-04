"The Upside" Screening And Conversation With Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart To Host 91st Oscars

December 4, 2018 - 8:51 pm by Jessica McKinney

"I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time..."

Kevin Hart will reportedly host the 2019 Oscars. The comedian confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 4).

"For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to," Hart wrote in his post. "I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable."

He continued: "I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars"

Late-night show personality Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards for the past two years. The 91st Oscars ceremony will air on ABC on Feb. 24. Check out Kevin Hart's post below.

 

LA Premiere Of Deliver Us From Eva
Duane Martin Used Loan From Will And Jada To Pull Off Bankruptcy Scam

Actor Duane Martin is in a bit of a jam. The actor reportedly attempted to pull off a scam in regards to his ongoing bankruptcy case with estranged wife Tisha Campbell-Martin, using a loan he got from Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, TMZ reports.

According to legal documents obtained by the celebrity site, Martin tried to hide money in several hidden accounts for years, although he and Tisha reportedly filed for bankruptcy in Jan. 2016. Duane reportedly used a $1.4 million loan he got from Will and Jada through their company to buy a home and sell it later for a bigger profit "with the intention of pocketing the sales."

Martin was also raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars from a clothing store and real estate investment but failed to disclose that information in his bankruptcy report.

He only got caught after Tisha filed for divorce in Feb. 2018. She later claimed that her ex had been hiding money during their marriage.

Now that everything is out in the open, authorities are asking for Duane to turn over all of the cash that he's been hiding. Tisha Campbell is also seeking money from her ex-husband. According to their divorce court documents, Tisha alleged that she tried to persuade Duane to tell the truth about the scam. When he refused, she decided to reveal the scandal in order to "avoid jail and be there for their two children."

'Grown-ish' Season 2 Trailer Pays Homage To 'A Different World'

As we all know, all major trends are cyclical, from fashion to music to entertainment. The cast of Grown-ish doubled down and leaned into that fact as they promote the coming of the show's second season. In the Freeform show's new promo video, Zoey Johnson (played by Yara Shahidi) and friends pay homage to one of the most famous and beloved college-based sitcoms: A Different World.

Each scene of the iconic intro was replicated with a modern spin, from Zoey dolling up and powdering her face, to the sprots locker room scene featuring the show's twins Skylar and Jazlyn (played by Chloe x Halle) to Dwayne's flip-up glasses, sported by Aaron (Trevor Jackson). Chloe x Halle's song "Grown," which was the official music for the show, even got a modern update to go with the trendy upgrade of their sophomore year.

The cast of the Black-ish spin-off made sure to acknowledge the inspiration behind the opening. "Homage to what made it all possible #ADifferentWorld," Shahidi said.

 

nostalgic, much? 😏 @grownish coming sooner than you know it, Jan 2nd babyyy. had fun paying homage to a different world 🌎 music remix by yours truly

The new season airs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at 8/7 p.m. CT on ABC's Freeform. While you wait for the show to pick back up again, watch the trailer up top and take a stroll down memory lane with the original A Different World opening scene below.

Mourners Attend Wake And Funeral For Sandra Bland In Illinois, Say Her Name
Watch The Trailer For HBO’s Sandra Bland Documentary ‘Say Her Name’

An upcoming HBO documentary explores the unanswered questions that persist more than three years after the death of Sandra Bland.

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland, which premieres on Monday (Dec. 3), offers a deeper look at Bland’s story, including “disturbing, never-before-told details into the case.”

Filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner began working with Bland’s family 10 days after Bland was found hanging in a jail cell.

On July 10, 2015, Bland was pulled over for a traffic infraction that ended in her being forced from her car by former Texas State Trooper Brian Encinia, who claimed that he feared for his safety. The traffic stop was recorded via dash cam footage and quickly went viral. Bland was arrested and taken to Waller County Jail where she was found dead, three days later. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Say Her Name infuses recordings from Bland’s Sandy Speaks video blogs, allowing the 28-year-old Chicago native to “narrate the documentary about her life,” as her sisters, Sharon Cooper and Shante Needham, explained during an appearance on The View Tuesday (Nov. 27).

The sisters also noted that they never received Bland’s exact time of death, and when asked if they believe that she committed suicide Cooper replied, “Everything surrounding [her death] was questionable. We’ll never know, and that’s what hurts the most.”

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland airs at 7 p.m. EST. Watch the trailer below.

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland Promo Cutdown

