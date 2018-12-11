Kodak Black Proposes To City Girls' Yung Miami With A Ring Pop Because Love
Real cute.
Miami's Art Basel was filled with memorable moments but one, in particular, was something of a masterpiece.
While in the mix of events by the likes of Young Thug and Tory Lanez, Kodak Black was seen popping the big question to City Girls' Yung Miami. Captured by TMZ, the "ZEZE" rapper got on one knee while greeting the "Period" rapper.
Getting down on bent knee, the 21-year-old presumably asked the Miami based rapper to marry him in a clip where the only things heard are the sounds of adoring bystanders screaming congratulations. Tied together by a ring pop the proposal did not include diamonds, but instead, a grape flavored Ring Pop. Confirming his big ask with a yes, Black slid the hard candy onto her right hand, making the moment more comical than anything.
Alas, the rap songstress hasn't commented on the joke. Instead, she shared with fans her latest trip to Cabo on Instagram. Meanwhile, Black shared his excitement over his upcoming album, Dying To Live expected to hit streaming sites Friday (Dec. 14).
Watch the cute clip up top.
READ MORE: Fake News: City Girls' Yung Miami Clears Up Rumors Of JT's Prison Release