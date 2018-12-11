Kodak Black Proposes To City Girls' Yung Miami With A Ring Pop Because Love

Atlanta singer-songwriter Jacquees had the Internet in shambles over the weekend when he declared himself the king of R&B for this generation. The Cash Money artist did earn praise for his debut album 4275, but many felt the boast was premature at best. Tyrese, Tank, Eric Bellinger, and Usher all responded with who they think the true king of rhythm and blues is, but for the rest of the Internet, they pulled up for the laughs.

Sean P.Diddy Combs has maintained a relatively low profile since Kim Porter's death, however on Tuesday (Dec. 11), Diddy interjected to offer a bit of perspective on what it takes to be a king, and more specifically, a king of rhythm and blues.

"Heard we talking about some king sh*t and y'all know I usually mind my business, but R&B is the foundation of my life," Diddy began. "And to be a king, that's some other sh*t. The word king is too loosely thrown around. Now, I understand the concept that we are all kings, I understand that....but cats giveaway the king thing too early."

Just to backtrack, Mr. Combs has produced some of the 90s most beloved tracks and has earned the right to offer his two cents. Diddy then explained the R&B is also about feeling, not just lyrical small talk.

"Let's get to the topic of R&B: we talking about rhythm and blues, we talking about sharing your soul, and making love through your music. We're talking about adoring a woman. Not just putting it down or talking about how you just want to smash her, I'm talking about adoring her. So in order to be the king of R&B you first gotta start making some R&B, you have to be vulnerable, you have to be speaking about love, you have to be able to affect women in a positive way and your ass has to be able to sing."

In the video, it appears as if Mr. Combs is about to sign off as he's grown tired of the long talk only for him to remember that in order to be the king, you have to be number one and if you're the king of R&B a number one record is...expected.

"Man, and then you have to write a number one record. You've gotta have a whole bunch, a whole bunch of number one records," he concluded.

Watch the full video below.

King of R&B pic.twitter.com/DCUCDFjCOY

— Diddy (@Diddy) December 11, 2018

