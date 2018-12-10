La-Marina-Washington-Heights-Shut-Down-VIBE-VIVA
Popular Celeb Spot 'La Marina' Shut Down After Drug Bust

December 10, 2018 - 9:11 am by Desire Thompson

The venue was forced to give up their liquor license after a bar manager was caught selling drugs on the premises. 

Adored by celebrities like French Montana, Jay-Z and Leonardo DiCaprio, New York hot spot La Marina might be closing its doors for a good after a drug bust led to a suspension of their liquor license.

A statement released Dec. 6 by the New York Liquor Authority (SLA) broke down the case, which overlapped with an investigation by the NYPD in July. Bar manager Christian Mendez, 33, was arrested in November on felony charges after he was caught selling large amounts of cocaine, oxycodone and other drugs to undercover NYPD detectives. Their investigation into the venue also revealed 72 violations of the state liquor law like selling liquor to minors and impaired customers.

Chairman Vincent Bradley and Commissioner Lily Fan condemned the venue and hope to yank their liquor license for good. “When a bar manager is able to traffic and sell these types and quantities of narcotics from within an establishment it is incredibly alarming," Counsel to the Authority Christopher R. Riano said.

“Licensees have a responsibility to ensure their establishments are operating within the law, and the SLA is obligated to take emergency action as it is clear that this licensee has failed to take any meaningful actions to protect the public.”

La Marina was also hit with sixteen violations of the ABC Law, including seven counts of operating disorderly premises for permitting the trafficking of controlled substances, six violations for fire, health and more safety code violations. Their inspection grade in July was something close to an F minus for mishandlings of food, shoddy plumbing and the presence of mice and flies.

The venue has been a staple in the area since its opening in 2012, attracting big celebrities and brands like Red Bull and HBO. The New York Post notes La Marina has a 15-year lease, where they make up to $7 million a year in revenue.

Their social presence hasn't acknowledged their current status, but their calendar for upcoming events has been scrapped from their website.

cardi-b-fashion-nova-sold-out-1542290502-650x975-1544196378 cardi-b-fashion-nova-sold-out-1542290502-650x975-1544196378
Judge Awards Cardi B Release Without Bail After Alleged Bartender Attack

Cardi B reported to court Friday morning (Dec. 7) in efforts to resolve an ongoing court case, which stems from an alleged altercation back in August at a Queens strip club involving two bartenders named Jade and Baddie Gi.

Prior to attending court, the "Money" MC was threatened to face jail time by the judge in charge of the case if she missed today’s court date. She reportedly had a court appearance on Monday (Dec. 3) that she failed to report to.

In October, the Bronx rapper (born Belcalis Almanzar) turned herself in to authorities after being accused of orchestrating a physical attack on the servers at Angels Strip Club. Per TMZ, she was arrested for two misdemeanor charges: assault and reckless endangerment.

One of the bartenders, Jade Gi, was accused of having an affair with Cardi’s (now possibly estranged) husband, Migos member Offset. The “She Bad” rapper was released without bail. Prosecutors reportedly wanted to charge her with a $2,500 bail, but the judge felt she wasn’t a flight risk, meaning she wouldn’t leave the country before the case is over in its totality.

However, the judge did warn Cardi to have “no contact” to Baddie and Jade Gi, after he granted both an order of protection against the 26 year-old. She’s also not allowed to make any threats or comment on the two on social media.

Cardi is reportedly scheduled to head back to court sometime next month.

achal-fuego-video-1544116549
Premiere: Fuego And A. Chal Take Over The Strip Club In "Dancin" Music Video

Dominican trap artist Fuego has created an ode to the art of stripping with his new single “Dancin,” featuring producer and R&B extraordinaire A. Chal. The visuals for the track are laced with bright blue club lights and brief salacious interludes of voluptuous young ladies dancing provocatively.

The two are seemingly in a never-ending party in efforts to promote strip club etiquette through their tantalizing lyrics. There's no denying that Fuego's sound is reminiscent of today's prominent trap artists like Migos and Future, but he packs in a Latino flair, like his contemporaries Bad Bunny and El Alfa. The Washington D.C. native's sound is similar, but it's worth noting he's been on the scene for a while, steadily etching his mark as his musical prowess rises within hip-hop and Latin audiences.

“For some reason, I've always wanted to do a sound that American hip-hop has, and then break that my way,” he tells VIBE. “When it comes to putting stuff together and making fusions of music, I've done it all my life. When I first started out, I did reggae beats, but I was rapping over them. There’s a little more urban, hip-hop sound in the Latin community. Before, it was mad reggae. It either had to be a tropical type song or reggaeton song. I've always wanted to come out with hip-hop music."

Watch the video for "Dancin" below.

Red Bull Music's Latest Season Of 'Inspire The Night' Tackles Brazil's LGBTQ Community

The third season of Red Bull Music's original series Inspire The Night showcases various nightlife scene, its curators and the impact their creative efforts have on their respective communities.

The premiere episode kicks off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and follows the story of the nightlife collective, Batekoo. In a country dominated by traditionalist ideals, members of the Batekoo face various struggles through race, politics and gender, as many collective members are part of the LGTBQ community.

"With candid interviews from Artur, Kiara, currently transitioning to a woman, well-known Brazilian artists including Karol Conka, and even local government officials, Inspire The Night: Batekoo is an inspirational short documentary exposing a side of Brazil not typically shown in popular culture," per a statement.

The docu-series aims to explore the various groups involved in the Brazilian nightlife scene in an effort to highlight the need for more progress and inclusivity in these spaces. However, Batekoo continues to expand, and hosts events not just in Sao Paulo, but also in Rio de Janeiro and at Carnival called Carnakoo.

"After focusing on cities and events for the first two seasons, respectively, Inspire The Night’s third season exposes the personal stories of the founders and staff of these inspirational parties," a statement from Red Bull Music reads. Upcoming episodes will highlight stories from individuals in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Shanghai.

