Lebron James Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
LeBron James Crowns Himself The “Greatest Player Of All Time”

December 31, 2018 - 9:55 pm by Latifah Muhammad

King James pinpoints the moment that changed everything. 

LeBron James declared himself the “greatest player of all time,” in a new episode of his ESPN+ series, More Than An Athlete, where he pinpointed the career-shifting moment that earned him the title.

According to King James, the 2016 NBA Championship win with the Cleveland Cavaliers marked a turning point for the Ohio city, and a personal milestone.

“That one right there made me the greatest player of all time ... that's what I felt," James recalled in Sunday’s episode of the series. "I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year drought,” James explained of the city's first NBA title. “The first wave of emotion was when everyone saw me crying, like, that was all for 52 years of everything in sports that's gone on in Cleveland. And then after I stopped, I was like -- that one right there made you the greatest player of all time.”

The Cavalier’s came back from a three-game deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors 93-89, in Game 7. James was named MVP, scoring 27 points in the game.

“Everybody was talking -- [about] how [the Warriors] were the greatest team of all time, like the greatest team ever assembled," he recalled. "And for us to come back — you know, the way we came back in that fashion — I was like, 'You did, you did something special.' That's probably one of the only times in my career I felt like, oh, s**t, like you did something special…That was a moment.”

Watch the full clip below.

