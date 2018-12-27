Former Lehigh University Student Placed A Rat Poison Chemical In His Black Roommate's Food

Yukai Yang, a former Lehigh University student, faces aggravated assault charges after placing thallium in his roommate's food.

Juwan Royal, a former student at Lehigh University, assumed he and his roommate Yukai Yang were friends. So when someone wrote the n-word and "GET OUT OF HERE” in marker on his desk, he didn't suspect the culprit was the person he was sharing his space with.

According to the Morning Call, Yang, 22, not only vandalized his roommate's belongings but he also poisoned him. Yang, a former chemistry major, reportedly ordered thallium offline. The odorless and tasteless chemical is often used in rat poisoning.

Royal recalls drinking out of his water bottle in February and feeling a burning sensation on his tongue that lasted for three or four days. In March, Royal became so sick campus police arrived at his dorm room and an ambulance was called because he reported throwing up for 45 minutes.

“The victim is still experiencing physical symptoms from the poisoning that occurred, so this is something that has had some lasting impact,” District Attorney John Morganelli said during a news conference.

Authorities have not been able to pin down a motive.

Tests eventually showed that Royal's blood contained a dangerous amount of Thalium for humans. On Thursday (Dec. 20) Yang turned himself in to campus police and now faces aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment charges.

