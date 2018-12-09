Lil Mama To Bow Wow: "I Will Slap The Sh*t Out Of You"

"You are far from the type of man that I could see myself being with, sleeping with or anything of that nature."

Her stage name may be Lil Mama, but Niatia Jessica Kirkland calmly yet assertively addressed disparaging comments made about her like an adult.

The 29-year-old Harlem native took to social media Saturday (Dec. 8) to vehemently refute Bow Wow's implications she was interested in him romantically and has been with several men in her past.

"I want to start this off just by saying you played yourself, kid," Mama said. "Bow Wow, you know, that in all the years that I've ever known you, you have never known a n****r to f**k me in a week. So to even give BT advice like 'Oh y'all gonna be f**king in a week.' you're being a clown."

Lil Mama then explained the only reason she invited Bow Wow to New York was to help provide a bit of stability, and that his insinuations she wanted anything more are false.

"I was trying to bring you around some real n****s. You want to commit suicide one day. You're going crazy here. You're going crazy there. I come from a grounded environment that I was trying to bring you to. We're doing a TV show. We're creating content. You are far from the type of man that I could see myself being with, sleeping with or anything of that nature."

Lil Mama didn't dwell on the topic too long, an ended her diatribe with a warning.

"There are so many things that I could address about this show, but I'm not going to let everything pull my attention. Y'all could believe what y'all want to believe...before we start talking about a female beating my ass or anything like that let's just be clear: I will smack the sh*t out of you. Period!

