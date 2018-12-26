Lil Pump Apologizes To Asian Community For Using Racial Slur In Song
Lil Pump has issued an apology to the Asian community following backlash surrounding lyrics featured on his new song "Butterfly Doors." The rapper was accused of using a racial slur to reference common stereotypes amongst Asian people, but Pump said that it was never his intention.
"I seen the whole thing going on on the internet and all that," Pump said in his video apology on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). "I came here to tell you from my part that I’m sorry and I apologize for posting that. It was not my intentions to hurt nobody or do none of that."
He also noted that he has Asian friends and didn't want to offend anyone. "I got Asian homies, you know," he added. "I f**k with everybody and I got nothing against nobody. It’s all love."
It all started when the rookie artist shared a video of himself rapping along to his new song on Dec. 16, which includes the lyrics: "Smokin’ on dope/ They call me Yao Ming ‘cause my eyes real low ching chong."
The song lyrics reference retired basketball player Yao Ming. As he recited the lines, the "Gucci Gang" artist also made a derogatory gesture with his hand in order give the illusion of elongated eyes.
Fans erupted in outrage on social media, accusing the rapper of being racist. Multiple Chinese rappers released diss tracks aimed at Pump, and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina even called out the rapper for using a "racist epithet." Hopefully, some fans will be able to accept Lil Pump's apology. Check out his message below.
