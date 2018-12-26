Master P On 'Little Boy' Kodak Black: 'You're Telling On Yourself"
"You got 150 Gs, but you can't give 10 Gs back to the community or school you went to."
Master P is commenting on Kodak Black and their strained business relationship. This comes more than a week after the "Codeine Dreaming" rapper spoke on the New Orleans native and his mentorship via Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, where he stated their relationship was more or less about the money.
"A lot of these artists, when you try to help them, they say something crazy," Master P said in the video. "The only thing I was trying to do with the little boy was help him. Everything you doing on social media is telling on yourself."
"You're the police because you're telling on yourself. You're putting guns. You're putting money up," he continued. "You got 150 Gs, but you can't give 10 Gs back to the community or school you went to."
In the caption accompanying the video, P stated that people shouldn't burn bridges with connections who keep it a buck with them. He also says he may focus on movies in 2019 because "movies don't talk back."
"If you want to be successful it’s ok to say you don’t know everything," he continued. "It’s ok to reach out to people who have been there before you. Put your trust and faith in God. Just remember the same people you tried to play games with on the way up you might need on the way down..."
