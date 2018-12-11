Meek Mill's Album 'Championships' Debuts At Number One

A great week for Meek.

Meek Mill's fourth studio-album Championships is the top album in the country, according to Billboard. The Philly native's first musical body of work since being released from jail debuted on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart with some pretty impressive numbers.

The site reads, "The set earned 229,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 6, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 42,000 were in traditional album sales. The album was released on Nov. 30 via Maybach/Atlantic Records and is the hip-hop artist’s second chart-topper, following 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money."

Just yesterday (Dec. 10), it was announced that Championships garnered Meek his very first top 10 hit; "Going Bad" with former nemesis Drake debuted on the Hot 100 chart at number six. This is also Drake's 33rd top 10 hit.

To make matters even better for the "Dreams and Nightmares" MC, Championships also carries the ninth-largest streaming week of 2018, with 235.4 million on-demand streams for the week ending Dec. 6.

The official results of the Billboard 200 Albums chart were delayed due to an unexplained numbers discrepancy. Lil Baby's latest album Street Gossip came in at No. 2, while embattled musician Tekashi 6ix9ine's DUMMY BOY sits at No. 3.

It's a great week to be Meek. Congrats on the top-selling album.

