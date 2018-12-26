Meek Mill Says Lyrics About Jews In Rap Songs Are A Compliment
"Jews have always owned everything in our culture from record labels..."
For years, rappers have mentioned the Jewish community in reference to the money they aspire to have. Most recently, 21 Savage landed in hot water for mentioning the group in his song "ASMR." Despite the backlash, Meek Mill is stepping in to defend his 21. The Philly native recently hopped on Twitter on Dec. 25, to explain the intentions behind mentioning the Jewish community in rap songs.
According to Meek, referencing Jewish people in regards to money and wealth should be perceived in a positive light. "Jews have always owned everything in our culture from record labels," he wrote in response to a Twitter user who mentioned the historical significance of the phrase. The user noted that "Jewish money" and other lines referring to the wealth of Jewish people perpetuates deep-seated stereotypes first brought forth by Nazi propaganda.
Nevertheless, Mill suggested lyrics honor the Jewish community for overcoming such devastation. "Our favorite teams ... our neighborhoods ... our clothing ... it has always been a compliment to say we was getting money like them from knowing the history of them overcoming hatred," he added.
He continued: "I can’t wait until the day I hear a different race saying we saying we getting black folks money coming from being slaves in America! That would be amazing!"
As previously noted, Meek's comments come after 21 Savage apologized for including lyrics about Jews on his song, in which he said: "We been gettin’ that Jewish money, everything is kosher."
In his apology, he claimed that he "never thought anyone would take offense." "I’m sorry if I offended everybody never my intention. I love all people," he added.
21 isn't the only artist to get in trouble for referencing the Jewish community however. Jay-Z, Cardi B, and Wiz Khalifa have previously been in the hot seat for lyrics featured in their songs.
Check out Meek Mill's comments above.
READ MORE: Russell Simmons Defends JAY-Z's Alleged Anti-Semitic Lyric