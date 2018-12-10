Meek Mill's "Going Bad" Earns Him His First Billboard Top 10 Song

Meek Mill just scored his first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. His track “Going Bad” featuring former nemesis Drake, which can be found on the Philly native’s recent album Championships, entered the coveted chart at No. 6.

The song, which was produced by Westen Weiss and Wheezy, is not only Meek’s first top 10 single, but Drake’s 33rd top 10 single in his career.

Last week, Meek stopped by Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show to discuss the newly-repaired relationship with the OVO boy, which went sour over ghostwriting claims by Meek in 2015.

"We apologized to each other… ‘I apologize my ni**a,'" Meek told Flex about his conversation with Drizzy. After the ghostwriting claims sent via Twitter made the rounds, diss tracks were sent back and forth between the collaborators. Drake’s shots fired were heard on the song “Back To Back,” which inspired memes galore and also gained Drake a Grammy nomination.

"That’s just the new wave [apologies],” Meek continued on Funk Flex’s show. “We gotta piece it up, but still keep everything treacherous, it’s the rap game. But you know, bring a little love and good energy into the building."



Championships is expected to top this week’s Billboard 200 Albums Chart, however, a discrepancy has held up this week’s charts. No further explanation into the discrepancy has been detailed.



