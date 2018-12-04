Full Circle: Meek Mill Freestyles Over Drake's 'Back To Back'

December 4, 2018 - 10:13 am by J'na Jefferson

"It’s the rap game. But you know, bring a little love and good energy into the building."

During his visit to Funk Flex's Hot 97 radio show on Tuesday (Dec. 4), Meek Mill divulged on his newly -repaired relationship with collaborator, Drake. He also spit a few bars of a freestyle over Drizzy's viral diss track aimed at Meek, "Back To Back."

While talking with the legendary radio host, Meek discussed how he and the "God's Plan" musician buried the hatchet.

"We apologized to each other… ‘I apologize my ni**a,'" he reportedly told Drake. The two officially made amends after performing during Drake's tour together back in September, and they recently collaborated on Meek's Championships track "Going Bad."

"That’s just the new wave [apologies]," the Philly musician continued. "We gotta piece it up, but still keep everything treacherous, it’s the rap game. But you know, bring a little love and good energy into the building."

Later in the video, Flex had his DJ put on the 2015 track "Back To Back," and Meek got busy with a few bars off the dome.

"The flow so cold it'll give you the mumps/ You n***as p***y like that time of the month," he spits. He also shouts out Drake on the freestyle, telling fans to listen to "Going Bad," stating that he and Drake are "going back to back."

We love a happy ending. Watch his comments and his bars above, starting around the two-minute mark.

Princess Nokia and Scottie Beam have a lot in common. Unbeknownst to them, it has nothing to do with the Mario Badescu rosewater they use or their layered appreciation for hip-hop and rap. It’s The North Face copper 1996 Nuptse Jacket both women wear on stage during their conversation at the brand’s Brooklyn, NY store. Known for enhancing properties, copper takes a spiritual role as a conductor in the exchange of energies between the women.

Working in a complicated music industry hasn’t forced them to adapt to the ways of the world around them. Instead, Nokia and Scottie decide to make the mission of womanhood and blackness their carbon footprint.

Those elements and many more flood their conversation at The North Face Prototype store last week, where Scottie (co-host of Black Girl Podcast and Revolt’s State of The Culture) hosted a talk with Nokia, who partnered with the brand for their campaign, The New Explorers, an ode to those who inspire the spirit of curiosity. Their convo was anything but surface level. Tales of doubt, free will and growth led the discussion, which Nokia, an artist and poet who transcended genres with her gothic-metal A Girl Cried Red project this year, knew all too well.

“I had a misconception of hip-hop and rap with my writing style,” she said of her early days under the moniker Wavy Spice. “I had been introduced to rapping in a way where women and people did it, it was structured. It had this very very political structure to it and if you didn't follow the structure, you weren't considered validated or real and that just gave me anxiety. I couldn't rap, I couldn't freestyle and I wasn't comfortable rapping or certain things of that nature. So this time around, I really wanted to change that and I realized that doubts are an illusion. I saw that the art was in the simplicity of what I was writing and it didn't have to rhyme, it didn't have to have double entendres.”

With constant gratitude for our African ancestors, the Bruja had her best year yet with a tantalizing set at Coachella, the aforementioned goth mixtape and completed a sold-out 1992 Deluxe World tour. For Scottie, the verbal warrior has worked hard in 2018 to make sure black and brown women are seen on a variety of platforms. This includes her work with BGP and State of The Union. “I've learned that transitioning is real,” she said of her year. “It's heavy and I think this was my biggest transition year in terms of becoming a woman and stepping into womanhood, facing acceptance and feeling seen.”

In addition to the exchange of stories about their spiritual journeys, they also opened up to the audience, something rarely seen in industry events. Nokia, a proud Afro-Latina, shares literature like In The Time of Butterflies by Julia Alvarez and The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran with a biracial butterfly looking for more inspiration around her racial identity. Meanwhile, Scottie takes on a question about colorism, telling the black men in the room to take accountability for assisting in the problematic battle of light skin/dark skin preferences.

Just before the creatives took the stage, VIBE chatted with them about their organic connection to the brand, lessons learned in 2018 and the beauty of womanhood.

As New Yorkers, we all have a definitive North Face moment. What are yours?

Scottie Beam: I would say the fanny pack was huge during my era–

Princess Nokia: My sister had one too, and I wanted it!

SB: That was a moment, that was my bookbag.

Me too, me too! I remember it made my butt look big.

SB: I don't remember the name of the coat but it had the pockets this way [high pockets]. I don't remember the name of the style, but that was my s**t, it had a belt too.

PN: It's a little different for me. I actually didn't own any North Face until I was 18 and the first one I had was a gorgeous Blue Extreme and I loved it. Me and my ex-boyfriend we wrote a song called "Sleep Tech" and that was my North Face moment [Laughs].

How was it to hear North Face wanted you both for The New Explorers campaign?

SB: It was an amazing opportunity. They know I'm super transparent. I think that's why they called me because they knew I'd have a real conversation with Princess Nokia because I've watched her since the beginning when I was at Hot 97. I think it's very important because it's going to be a good conversation and we won’t censor anything.

PN: I model a lot and I'm very fortunate and blessed to be able to do as many partnerships I do for an underground musician such as myself. I gotta say I thought it was super dope they hit me since it's super New York and super nostalgic to my childhood. So I just felt super cool about it since I'm a New York girl.

So "Never stop exploring" is the mantra. What's something you've learned about yourself this year?

PN: I've learned nothing can ever break me. I truly have a lot of faith in the universe even when I'm down, I'm always good.

SB: I've learned that transitioning is real. It's heavy and I think this was my biggest transition year in terms of becoming a woman and stepping into womanhood, facing acceptance and feeling seen. I think that was a big, big thing for me this year. It was problematic, but it was helpful.

How would you define your 2018?

PN: A lot of work, a lot of traveling, a lot of blessings and always having fun and doing something for me. I did Coachella this year and I'm not even signed to a 360! Someone said I f**ked someone to get there. I said, "Oh my god, I wish that was true. I'd love to talk to about it." I'm so crazy, you would've known it.

I'm oblivious, I'm not into politics in hip-hop. I'm so outside of it and don't listen to what people say so when I actually heard someone say they were so upset I did Coachella, I thought, “Wow, I never thought people would think that.” I thought it was so funny so I had to tell myself, “Girl, don't be so oblivious.” I wanted to tell her that I played another festival and got booked by the people who put together Coachella and I was the breakout performance of the night so the next day they invited me a year early to play Coachella.

SB: But you deserved to be there.

I saw you at Day for Night last year and you killed it.

PN: I did perform there. Can you imagine if I was f**king that Republican? Oh my gosh. [Laughs.]

SB: I would say a lot. Period. I increased my therapy because the show was a lot, but it was good because I got more exposure by speaking to black women and speaking to more dark skin women and underrepresented groups. It really helped but it did hurt since I didn't know how many people were oblivious to certain social issues and that drove me up a f**king wall. But it's growing pains, and as someone who is super passionate, it was a lot.

Learn more about The North Face’s Copper collection here.

Power 105.1 Breakfast Club Anniversary Party Presented By Verizon
Brad Barcket

2 Milly Sues Fortnite For Using Milly Rock Dance In Game

Fortnite received backlash earlier this year after it used popular viral dances in its Battle Royale game without crediting the artists. Most notably, many characters were featured doing the Milly Rock, which was originally started by rapper 2 Milly. Now, the Brooklyn artist is looking to collect his well-deserved coins. 2 Milly reportedly filed a lawsuit against game distributor Epic Games for using his dance without permission, TMZ reports.

In the game, the dance is called "Swipe It." The name might've changed, but 2 Milly said it's identical to his dance. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 2 Milly claims Fortnite attempted to exploit "African-American talent"  and capitalize on his movement without offering to pay or at least mention him.

The Milly Rock wasn't the only dance that the game reportedly stole. The game also featured moves from Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like it's Hot" video as well as Carlton's famous moves from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Chance the Rapper previously called out Fortnite for stealing the viral dances. "Fortnite should put the actual rap songs behind the dances that make so much money as Emotes," he tweeted in July 2018. "Black creatives created and popularized these dances but never monetized them. Imagine the money people are spending on these Emotes being shared with the artists that made them."

 2 Milly is reportedly seeking payment for damages and legal fees. He also wants his dance removed from the game.

2018 American Music Awards - Red Carpet
Jeff Kravitz

Cardi B Announces Break Up With Husband Offset: "We Grew Out Of Love"

Cardi B and Offset have been so many people's "couple goals" since they first joined forces, but it seems they are no longer together. Cardi announced on Instagram on Wednesday (Dec. 5) that the married pair have broken up.

"So everybody been buggin' me and everything and you know I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now, and we’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners and you know, he’s always some one that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other," she said in the video. "But things just ain’t been working out between us for a long time, and it’s nobody’s fault. It’s just I guess we grew out of love."

The Bronx rapper also noted that she is considering getting a divorce. "But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce," she continued. "And I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father."

Offset also commented on the video saying, "Y'all won."

As previously reported, Cardi B and Offset got married in Sept. 2017, one month before their public engagement at the Powerhouse concert in Philly. Their union has been plagued with rumors of infidelity, however. Cardi previously commented about the rumors regarding her husband to W Magazine in Oct. 2018. "Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude. And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don’t have no proof. I don’t have receipts. But I just got to know my man," she said.

Check out Cardi B's announcement in the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

There you go..peace and love

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Dec 4, 2018 at 9:49pm PST

