Meek Mill Is Surrounded By His Day Ones In Visual For "Intro"

December 11, 2018 - 9:40 am by Lydia Arevalo

Finally made it out the trenches.

 

Self-proclaimed "Champion of the United States" and Philadelphia-bred rapper Meek Mill delivers the official music video for "Intro" on Monday (Dec. 10).

Directed by Kid Art, the three-minute visual frames Meek's mental state as he re-enters the rap game as he continues to battle the justice system as a young, black man. Presumably surrounded by those he considers family, "Intro" retrospectively takes a look at the 31-year-old's come up as a notable rapper out of North Philly.

Juxtaposing his current lifestyle with not-so-distant memories of the trenches, the video shuffles scenes of club confetti, bullet holes, poured out bottles of Ace of Spades and dirt bikes– a presumed nod to Meek's unjust jail sentence.

"Pouring champagne 'cause all my n***s dead/ If they ain't in the graveyard, then they in the feds/ I give a f**k if that crown heavy, put it on my head" spits Meek over the instrumental to Phil Collins' "In The Air."

Last week (Dec. 2) music engineers Young Guru and Anthony Cruz spoke to VIBE about Meek's choice to sample Collins' "In The Air Tonight" on the track, stating that "Meek had this vision" to flip the classic track since he first heard it in Paid In Full and was glad to finally make it happen in a standout fashion on "Intro."

Noname Tells A Tale Of Black Boy Plight In 'Blaxploitation' Visual

Noname's first music video is better than expected as the artist takes on the topics of dangerous implicit biases toward young men of color.

On Tuesday (Dec. 4), the Chicago rapper/poet released "Blaxploitation," a standout from her critically acclaimed album, Room 25. Directed by Alex Lill (Sampha, Joey Bada$$,  Lil Yachty) and written by Noname, the short film includes homages to Blaxploitation films of the 70s through its the style of multiple frames at once as a toddler wrecks havoc on a small-scale version of Chicago.

The music video gives the metaphorical message of how the black boy is criminalized from the beginning of his life. Even in the joy of imagination, his existence is subjected to a criminal or as the townspeople deem him: a monster baby.

The 27-year-old singer will continue riding high off the critically and streaming success of her debut album Room 25 as she will embark on a 37-city trek across the country and Canada.

The Room 25 tour kicks off in Detriot on Jan. 2nd. Dates can be found here.

Indiana Pacer Turned R&B Singer Victor Oladipo Drops Debut Album

We have all seen our fair share of athletes turned rapper, singer, or actor. Watching some crash and burn (coughs in Nick Young), others have managed to successfully push forth a body of work worth standing by. Fortunately, Victor Oladipo, a former Indiana Pacers shooting guard has unleashed his debut LP, V.O. and it's actually really good.

"I learned that I could get better at music just like I could get better at the game of basketball," the 26-year-old explained in a statement to Complex. "I learned that the more and more I do it, the more comfortable I get with it. And if I keep working hard that I could be really good at it. So, it’s pretty cool to have a hobby be something you’re good at."

The eight-song album gives 25 minutes of slow and mid-tempo bops. Putting all the baddies in a late night mood, "Lights On" taps everybody's favorite battle rapper, Tory Lanez. "Drown," previously released before the full-length project made its introduction, includes the sensual sound of Trey Songz. Spotlighting Eric Bellinger and PnB Rock, the LP includes rap-singers as well.

Following his 2017 project Songs For You, a three-song EP, this debut album marks his territory in the music industry as the sensational-sultry-soul singer. Tackling topic like love, sex, and relationships over soft-toned beats, Oladipo's sweet voice rides over this midnight groove just right.

Stream Victor Oladipo's V.O. album below.

Chance The Rapper To Headline Spotify's RapCaviar Live In Brooklyn In Partnership With Live Nation Urban And Verizon
Chance The Rapper Makes A Surprise Return With Two New Singles

Dropping singles steadily since his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper pulls an impressive follow-through with two new songs, "The Man Who Has Everything" and "My Own Thing."

Released on Friday (Nov. 30), the MC channels two sides of the same coin. "The Man Who Has Everything" rings similar to the low-key singles that propelled the 25-year-old's gospel-themed album into critical acclaim. This joint plays up the light-hearted sounds of choir-based instrumentals with a deep-pocketed base drum that ties the record together.

Tapping Joey Purp, another Chi-town native, "My Own Thing" is the more upbeat of the pair. Centering the song around the bubbly piano keys that have become a part of the "Blessings" artist's signature sound, the Stix, JustSpvnk, B-Real, Eric Butler & Verner produced song is a high-energy three-minute bop capable of lifting any mood.

These two additions complete a total of six singles that have yet to be claimed for a forthcoming album, but the father-of-one has confirmed his involvement in an upcoming Netflix series that doubles as a rap competition. He will be judging rap star hopefuls alongside fellow MCs like T.I. and Cardi B.

Stream "The Man Who Has Everything" and "My Own Thing" below.

