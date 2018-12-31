Meek Mill Wants People To Stop Shooting Guns During New Year’s Celebrations
"Let’s update the hood rule book."
Meek Mill posed a suggestion to “the streets” that could potentially curb gun violence during New Year’s celebrations.
The Philly native shared a “PSA” on Instagram Sunday (Dec. 30), in an attempt to get people to stop shooting guns in celebration of the new year. “Instead of shooting off guns this #NewYears lets light a candle for our loved ones we lost by #Gunfire,” read a message posted to his Instagram account.
As Meek further explained in his Instagram caption, the idea is to flip “the script” for 2019.
“Why take a risk shooting ya gun in the air killing somebody by mistake or going to jail just tryna hear a gun ring! Let’s update the hood rule book from being stupid [to] moving like kings,” he wrote. “Let’s rep for the ones that ain’t here! We shouldn’t hear no shots in Philly, really the whole America!!!
Gun violence and prison reform, have been two of the social topics that Meek routinely speaks on since being released from prison in April.
Read his full “PSA” below.
