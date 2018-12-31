Meek Mill -2018 BET Awards - Red Carpet
Meek Mill Wants People To Stop Shooting Guns During New Year’s Celebrations

December 31, 2018 - 11:26 pm by Latifah Muhammad

"Let’s update the hood rule book."

Meek Mill posed a suggestion to “the streets” that could potentially curb gun violence during New Year’s celebrations.

The Philly native shared a “PSA” on Instagram Sunday (Dec. 30), in an attempt to get people to stop shooting guns in celebration of the new year. “Instead of shooting off guns this #NewYears lets light a candle for our loved ones we lost by #Gunfire,” read a message posted to his Instagram account.

As Meek further explained in his Instagram caption, the idea is to flip “the script” for 2019.

“Why take a risk shooting ya gun in the air killing somebody by mistake or going to jail just tryna hear a gun ring! Let’s update the hood rule book from being stupid [to] moving like kings,” he wrote. “Let’s rep for the ones that ain’t here! We shouldn’t hear no shots in Philly, really the whole America!!!

Gun violence and prison reform, have been two of the social topics that Meek routinely speaks on since being released from prison in April.

Read his full “PSA” below.

READ MORE:Meek Mill Fights To Free Inmate He Met In Prison

Tiffany Haddish Blames Disastrous NYE Set On Burn Out And Partying

Tiffany Haddish didn't start 2019 on the right foot. The comedienne and actress performed in Miami during her 'She Ready' tour to critically-panned reviews after appearing to forget her jokes on stage. Many walked out of the South Beach venue, while others roasted her on Twitter.

The Night School actress was captured by TMZ's cameras, where she blamed burn out and a bit of partying before work for the disastrous performance.

"See, your brain is an interesting thing when it don’t get the proper amount of rest," she told the paparazzi. "You gotta understand, I’ve worked almost every day last year." She explained that she was home for 40 days in 2018, and slept in her own bed just 28 times.

"I worked all the way up until New Years, I get out to Miami, I wanna celebrate this prosperity… I’m mad it went a little bit overboard," she continued.

When asked about if people should stop being so judgmental or harsh on social media towards her, Haddish had another alternative.

"I think people should get on stage and try it [themselves] 10 times, and see where they end up," she stated. "It’s a lot of work to get to where I’m at."

"Miami is a really dope city, and I probably shouldn’t turn up before work," she laughed. "Lesson learned, but also, it was a blessing because so many people… so many really dope comedians, they all supported me and reached out… I got all these great phone calls, I’mma try my best for it to not happen again, but it might!”

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Allegedly Forgot A Few Jokes On Stage And Twitter Had Opinions (Per Usual)

Trump Shouts Out Kanye West During Cabinet Meeting Because This Is America

The Trump Administration held their first cabinet meeting of the new year (Jan. 2), and Donald Trump made sure to shout out fellow Gemini and purveyor of “dragon energy” Kanye West during the meeting.

According to ABC News, the meeting was held in front of several reporters and lasted nearly two hours. During the lengthy filibuster of sorts, 45 called the Yandhi MC a “smart, good guy.”

The two have not been shy about their admiration for one another. On New Years Day, West doubled down on his support for Trump on Twitter, stating that he would be wearing his MAGA hat for future performances.

“One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” he wrote, adding in another tweet, “Trump all day.”

During the Wednesday cabinet meeting, Trump also continued to discuss how America needs a wall along the Southern border of the country because “walls work.” Currently, we are in day 11 of the partial government shutdown, and Trump stated during the cabinet meeting that it will be shut down for “as long as it takes.”

Welcome to 2019, everyone.

READ MORE: Kanye West Goes On Twitter Rant, Explains The 'MAGA' Hat Is Back

The iconic Webster Hall will re-open its doors this spring, according to the venue's social media.
New York City's Webster Hall Is Re-Opening In Spring 2019

After appearing to officially close their doors in summer 2017, sources connected to the iconic music venue Webster Hall announced that it will reopen later this year.

According to a newsletter sent from the venue earlier today (Jan. 2), the New York City concert hall will return in the spring. On New Year’s Eve, a video uploaded to the venue’s social media accounts stated plainly, “See ya in 2019!”

“While updates are still underway, we are pleased to say that Webster Hall will return in Spring 2019,” the newsletter read. Additional details regarding Webster Hall’s grand re-opening were not provided.

In 2017, a Facebook post written by Gerard McNamee, the concert hall’s director of operations, stated that the end of the operation “as we know it” would be Aug. 5 of that year. The last concert at the venue before closure was on Aug. 10, 2017, where rapper Action Bronson performed.

"[Webster Hall] will be closed for an undisclosed period of time for demo, reno and transition to corporate ownership under Barclays/AEG/Bowery Presents," he wrote. “Please come celebrate our rich 25 year history of being the biggest, baddest and longest running nightclub in the history of New York City.”

We can’t wait to see what Webster Hall has in store.

 

see ya in 2019! 🎉

READ MORE: New York City's Webster Hall To Close Down In August

