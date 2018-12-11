Jay Z's Best Songs For 2018 Include Nas, Sauce Walka and Kanye West
Nas, Sauce Walka And Kanye West Make Up Jay-Z's 'Best Of 2018' Playlist

December 11, 2018 - 9:31 am by Desire Thompson

Mr. Carter also gives a nod to Beyonce and Rapsody on the varied playlist. 

Jay-Z's year has been an eventful one so it makes sense the mogul would have a fire playlist to match.

For Tidal's End of Year content, the head honcho himself curated a playlist dedicated to the rap tunes he enjoyed the most in 2018. The list is a mix of today's power players like Pusha-T, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill and standouts like Sauce Walka and Westside Gunn.

Drake also has a noted three nods with Scorpion cuts "Emotionless," "That's How You Feel" and his guest spot on "SICKO MODE" with Travis Scott making the list.

The artist also included the righteous "BLACK EFFECT," a track from Everything Is Love with Beyonce. Rounding out the list is Rapsody's soulfully stirring "Sojourner" with J.Cole.

Check out the full list below.

READ MORE: 44 Artists & Industry Elite On The Legacy Of JAY-Z & His Discography
