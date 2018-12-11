A 'New York Undercover' Reboot May Be On The Way

But will Eddie Torres be resurrected from the dead?

Nostalgia seems to be the name of the game these days. As networks flirt with the idea of rebooting beloved television shows birthed in the 90s, the return on investment appears to be two-fold: being able to tap into the fanbase that helped catapult the show to success, while exposing the series to a new audience.

According to Deadline, ABC is not only rebooting NYPD Blue but also considering bringing back New York Undercover. Created by Dick Wolf, the cop drama starring Malik Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo was the first series that featured two actors of colors as the lead.

Yoba and DeLorenzo played undercover detectives J.C Williams and Eddie Torres with New York's fourth precinct. Later on in the series, Lauren Valez joined the cast as a detective and Torres' love interest. Originally housed on Fox, the series lasted from 1994-1998, with the unsuspecting death of Torres who perished in a car bomb.

Wolf's agent spoke to Deadline and hinted about the reprisal. "Wolf is reviving one of his shows from years ago – it’s a franchise you can redo” that “doesn’t necessarily have to have the same cast.” Reportedly there are multiple networks interested.

If the show does make a return, will you tune in?

