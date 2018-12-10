Nicki Minaj poses in the winner's room at the 2018 EMA's.

Nicki Minaj Comments On Reports That Boyfriend Is Convicted Sex Offender

"Y’all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life."

According to multiple reports, Nicki Minaj’s new arm candy has a very muddy past and a controversial label attached to him.

Per TMZ, Kenneth Petty is reportedly a registered sex offender, whose rap sheet “includes convictions for manslaughter and attempted rape.”



TMZ writes that Petty, 40, “was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in April 1995.” Prosecutors state that he used a sharp object when he tried to force the young woman to have sex with him, and he served almost four years in New York state prison.

The Queen rapper confirmed the allegations, responding to a comment on Instagram stating that he was 15 and in a relationship with the reported victim. Her comments have since been turned off.

“Go awf, internet,” she wrote. “Y’all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."

“Years after getting out of the pen, Petty was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, and served another 7 years for shooting a man. He was released in 2013,” the site continues.

Earlier this year, Minaj worked with embattled musician Tekashi 6ix9ine, who will reportedly be re-sentenced in a child sexual misconduct case. Her older brother Jelani Maraj was also found guilty of predatory sexual assault in late-2017.



READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Sends Prayers To Tekashi 6ix9ine