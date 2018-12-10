Rest In 'Power': Crew Member For 50 Cent's Show Killed On Set

Millennials rejoice! It looks like 90s television staples Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell would be down to do a sequel to their cult-classic film, Good Burger.

During a visit to Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, SNL star Thompson was asked a phoned-in question about the possibility of a "full-on sequel" to the film. A few years ago, Kenan and Kel reunited on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a resurrection of their All That sketch of the same name. It looks like the same question has crossed their minds before, and they are both open to the opportunity.

"We’ve been talking about it for a long time, and we’ve had meetings about it," Thompson revealed. "So, it’s in the higher powers’ hands, because we both said were down to do it."

He also elaborated on the viral Good Burger reunion seen on Fallon.

"Thanks to Dan Schneider [All That's creator], he called me and he was like, a friend of his was working on The Tonight Show, and they had that idea to do the reunion. He reached out to me and then I called Kel, and then we talked, we played phone tag for like three days… it was a nice, 40 minute conversation that we had… it was nice to reconnect because it was like picking up right from where we left off.”

Let's hope that we can see a sequel to the film in our lifetime, as we expect it'd be welcome with open arms.

READ MORE: Kenan And Kel To Reunite On 'Double Dare' Reboot