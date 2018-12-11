"Never Heard" Movie Premiere
Romeo May Have Landed A Role In 'Bad Boys For Life'

December 11, 2018 - 7:21 pm by Jessica McKinney

"God's working." 

Bad Boys 3 is officially going down, and there's going to be a lot of new changes. The biggest change seems to be major additions to the film's cast. In fact, Romeo Miller recently hopped on social media on Tuesday (Dec. 11), suggesting that he could be the newest addition to the Bad Boys team.

Romeo shared a photo of an email for a callback to the Bad Boys set on his Instagram Stories on Dec. 11. "When you get callbacks and opportunity to work alongside your idols, @martinlawrence and @willsmith, you go study and go ghost," the rapper-turned-actor said, mentioning stars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith.

Romeo isn't the only hip-hop star to possibly land a role in the forthcoming movie. Nicky Jam also suggested he was going out for a part during an interview with TMZ in Nov. 2018. "I actually came her because I'm doing a casting for a movie," he said at the time.

As previously reported Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced that the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise is finally happening after years of negotiating. The upcoming film, entitled, Bad Boys For Life, is expected to premiere in Jan. 2020.

Looks like #Romeo May be joining the #BadBoys3 crew! Are y’all here for it, #Roomies!?

black-and-white-picture-selena-six-part-netflix-series black-and-white-picture-selena-six-part-netflix-series
Getty Images

'Selena: The Series' Is Headed To Netflix

It's been more than 20 years since Selena Quintanilla's senseless death, but the singer's fans and family have done their part to keep her memory and legacy alive. With the hope of introducing the Grammy-award winner to a new generation, Netflix has ordered a Selena series to live on the streaming platform.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Quintanilla family will produce what is being described as a coming of age story for the model, actress and fashion designer. It's unclear how many episodes will be in the series and if it'll be 30 minutes or an hour.

"Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives, Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come."

Selena began her musical career in the 1980s often performing at festivals in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. She quickly rose to fame and earned a Grammy in 1994 for best Mexican/American album, becoming the first female Tejano singer to do so.

In 1995, Selena was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar who managed her fan club after it had been discovered she was embezzling money. Saldivar was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. The singer's life then made it to the big screen in 1997, with Jennifer Lopez starring in the principal role.

malik-yoba-new-york-undercover-tv-series-reboot
Robin Marchant

A 'New York Undercover' Reboot May Be On The Way

Nostalgia seems to be the name of the game these days. As networks flirt with the idea of rebooting beloved television shows birthed in the 90s, the return on investment appears to be two-fold: being able to tap into the fanbase that helped catapult the show to success, while exposing the series to a new audience.

According to Deadline, ABC is not only rebooting NYPD Blue but also considering bringing back New York Undercover. Created by Dick Wolf, the cop drama starring Malik Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo was the first series that featured two actors of colors as the lead.

Yoba and DeLorenzo played undercover detectives J.C Williams and Eddie Torres with New York's fourth precinct. Later on in the series, Lauren Valez joined the cast as a detective and Torres' love interest. Originally housed on Fox, the series lasted from 1994-1998, with the unsuspecting death of Torres who perished in a car bomb.

Wolf's agent spoke to Deadline and hinted about the reprisal. "Wolf  is reviving one of his shows from years ago – it’s a franchise you can redo” that “doesn’t necessarily have to have the same cast.” Reportedly there are multiple networks interested.

If the show does make a return, will you tune in?

Awww Here It Goes: Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell Would Do A 'Good Burger' Sequel

Millennials rejoice! It looks like 90s television staples Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell would be down to do a sequel to their cult-classic film, Good Burger.

During a visit to Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, SNL star Thompson was asked a phoned-in question about the possibility of a "full-on sequel" to the film. A few years ago, Kenan and Kel reunited on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a resurrection of their All That sketch of the same name. It looks like the same question has crossed their minds before, and they are both open to the opportunity.

"We’ve been talking about it for a long time, and we’ve had meetings about it," Thompson revealed. "So, it’s in the higher powers’ hands, because we both said were down to do it."

He also elaborated on the viral Good Burger reunion seen on Fallon.

"Thanks to Dan Schneider [All That's creator], he called me and he was like, a friend of his was working on The Tonight Show, and they had that idea to do the reunion. He reached out to me and then I called Kel, and then we talked, we played phone tag for like three days… it was a nice, 40 minute conversation that we had… it was nice to reconnect because it was like picking up right from where we left off.”

Let's hope that we can see a sequel to the film in our lifetime, as we expect it'd be welcome with open arms.

