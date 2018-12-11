Romeo May Have Landed A Role In 'Bad Boys For Life'

"God's working."

Bad Boys 3 is officially going down, and there's going to be a lot of new changes. The biggest change seems to be major additions to the film's cast. In fact, Romeo Miller recently hopped on social media on Tuesday (Dec. 11), suggesting that he could be the newest addition to the Bad Boys team.

Romeo shared a photo of an email for a callback to the Bad Boys set on his Instagram Stories on Dec. 11. "When you get callbacks and opportunity to work alongside your idols, @martinlawrence and @willsmith, you go study and go ghost," the rapper-turned-actor said, mentioning stars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith.

Romeo isn't the only hip-hop star to possibly land a role in the forthcoming movie. Nicky Jam also suggested he was going out for a part during an interview with TMZ in Nov. 2018. "I actually came her because I'm doing a casting for a movie," he said at the time.

As previously reported Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced that the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise is finally happening after years of negotiating. The upcoming film, entitled, Bad Boys For Life, is expected to premiere in Jan. 2020.

Check out Romeo's post below.