Safaree Says He's Over His Beef With Meek Mill: "He Ain't On No B.S"

Safaree is ready to leave the ill feelings in 2018. In a forthcoming episode of BET's Rants, Safaree dished about his previously beef with Meek Mill, insisting that he was way over the drama.

During the episode, Safaree addressed Meek's new attitude and maturity level. "As far as Meek—and I can see in Meek and everything he does now—he's way more mature than he was even a year ago," Safaree said. "From what he's been through, I can tell he ain't on no B.S. because when I hosted the BET Pre-Awards and all that, [Rick] Ross was there. Me and Ross, we spoke, we chopped it up and Meek was right there."

He also stated that he's moving on and focusing his energy elsewhere. "It was what it was. The s**t happened. Ain't nobody die. I'm over that."

As previously reported, Safaree and Meek's beef started in 2017, over what seemed to be the common denominator: Nicki Minaj. Meek started dating the rapper after her 10-year long romance with the Love & Hip Hop star.

Things escalated after Safaree accused Meek and his crew of jumping him during the 2017 BET Awards weekend in Los Angeles. Footage taken during the incident shows Safaree talking to some people at the same time that Meek hops out of his vehicle a couple of feet away. Soon after, someone is seen throwing a punch at Safaree. At the time, Safaree called Meek the "biggest pu**y on the planet, but he clearly has a change of heart now.

It's unclear if Meek and Safaree have officially made up, but this wouldn't be the first reconciliation that happened involving the CHAMPIONSHIPS artist. He previously made up with Drake in Sept. 2018.

Safaree's episode of Rants airs on BET on Dec. 11.