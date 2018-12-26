second-child-dies-customs-border-protection
A Second Guatemalan Child Has Died In Immigration Custody

December 26, 2018 - 10:43 am by Shenequa Golding

The boy was 8 years old.

A second Guatemalan child being held at a detention center in New Mexico by US Customs and Border Protection has died. The boy was 8 years old.

On Monday (Dec. 24) the child showed "signs of a potential illness" and with his father was taken to a local hospital. He was treated for 90 minutes and reportedly prescribed amoxicillin and Ibuprofen and then released back to the detention center.

That same evening, the 8-year-old was brought back to the hospital due to nausea and vomiting. An hour later, he died.

Earlier in December, another Guatemalan child died while in CBP custody. Jakelin Caal was 7-years-old when she passed from shock and dehydration. Similar to the boy, she was also detained with her father in a remote part of New Mexico.

The boy's death comes during a partial government shutdown due to Trump's inability to merit funding for his proposed border wall.

Several Democratic members of Congress along with immigration advocates have harshly criticized CBP's handling of Jakelin's death and questioned if enough was done to prevent it.

"An independent and thorough review of the circumstances,"  has been promised following the 8-year-old's death.

