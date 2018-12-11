'Selena: The Series' Is Headed To Netflix

Listen Netflix, don't mess this up or it'll be a "bidi bidi bom bom" with these hands.

It's been more than 20 years since Selena Quintanilla's senseless death, but the singer's fans and family have done their part to keep her memory and legacy alive. With the hope of introducing the Grammy-award winner to a new generation, Netflix has ordered a Selena series to live on the streaming platform.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Quintanilla family will produce what is being described as a coming of age story for the model, actress and fashion designer. It's unclear how many episodes will be in the series and if it'll be 30 minutes or an hour.

"Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives, Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come."

Selena began her musical career in the 1980s often performing at festivals in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. She quickly rose to fame and earned a Grammy in 1994 for best Mexican/American album, becoming the first female Tejano singer to do so.

In 1995, Selena was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar who managed her fan club after it had been discovered she was embezzling money. Saldivar was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. The singer's life then made it to the big screen in 1997, with Jennifer Lopez starring in the principal role.

