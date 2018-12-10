Soulja Boy Says He's Influenced The New Class Of Hip-Hop

We get it, kind of.

Soulja Boy's legacy is an interesting one. Speaking with MONTREALITY, the rapper broke it down while attesting much of the trends in rap today a direct lineage to his early digital practices.

During the interview, Soulja showed love for the new generation of rap, despite the culture's newfound trend of bad-mouthing hip-hop's current state.

"I feel it in my heart, man. It's a beautiful thing" starts Soulja. "Lot of careers, a lot of money, a lot of sisters, a lot of fans, a lot of new waves, new music, new vibes. That's what it was all about," he adds, acknowledging how his entry to the game broke down the barriers for the new class to follow.

"Just to be the young OG and people coming to me and be like 'Yo Soulja, man, you started this. You put us on, you did this' it feels real good" he tells MONTREALITY. "I'm proud of everybody doin' they thing because I definitely knew it was something real. I like what the young kids is doing, I like the new generation. Sh*t lit."

In being the young OG, Soulja Boy also offers some words of wisdom to new-school rappers, telling them to work hard, never get comfortable and invest their money.

The 12-minute video also sees the Atlanta-bred rapper also discussing a number of interesting topics including his love for anime, the law of attraction, how he defines romance and more. Last month, Soulja Boy inked a new deal with Entertainment One, adding his name to an already reputable roster alongside The Game, Snoop Dogg and Ghostface Killah. Prior to this deal, Soulja Boy was releasing music through his own label SODMG.

It’s official. I’m signed to @eOneMusicUS thank you to all my fans. Let’s go! I promise to keep dropping new music and working hard 🔥 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) November 16, 2018

Check out the full interview up top.

