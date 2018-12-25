Steph Curry Celebrates 10 Years In Oakland With Curry 6 Sneakers

The NBA star talks his latest Under Armour collaboration.

Steph Curry is marking “10 years in The Town” with his new Curry 6 sneakers, commemorating a decade since the Golden State Warriors star landed in Oakland, Calif.

Earlier in the month, Curry invited members of the press to the Golden State Warriors practice facility in Downtown Oakland, where he gave a preview of his latest sneaker collaboration with Under Armour.

The line's signature shoe, the Curry 6 Fox Theater colorway (released on December 11) pay tribute to an Oakland landmark that has been a staple in the city for decades. The Fox Theater has endured its share of highs and lows over the years, but underwent a multi-million dollar renovation that reopened its doors in 2009.

Curry, a native of North Carolina, was drafted to the Golden State Warriors in 2009. He also lived in Downtown Oakland, near the Fox Theater.

“When I got here I didn’t know what to expect but I embraced it with open arms,” Curry told VIBE at the Warriors practice facility moments after the Fox Theater colorways were released.

“I stayed here in Downtown Oakland, I [used to] walk around,” he recalled. “I can’t do that anymore, but it was just apart of me feeling comfortable in a city that embraced us [the Warriors], even when we weren’t winning.”

Since 2015, the Warriors have earned three NBA Championship titles including consecutive wins in 2017, and last year. With Warriors officially reignited as one of the league’s hottest teams, Curry became a beacon to the city -- much like the Fox Theater.

Touted as the “most innovative basketball shoe to hit the market,” the Curry 6 Fox Theater colorways are inspired by the venue's magical vibe. The mostly-black shoe features neon colors throughout, a jutaxposition of dark and bright coloring that represents how the theater stands out against the backdrop of Oakland’s busy skyline.

In creating the collection, Curry split focus between “representing Oakland” and producing a functional shoe. Besides traction, stability and comfort, which he described as “out of this world,” the Curry 6 Fox Theater colorways feature intricate subtleties.

Each colorway has its own story that ties into Curry's connection with the city. Despite technically being a Bay Area transplant, the father of three considers Oakland “adopted home” because its where he and his wife, Ayesha Curry, started their family.

Through the Steph and Ayesha Curry Foundation, the couple have shown their continued commitment to giving back to the community. Last year, the Curry's and Under Armour, teamed up to surprise the children at Oakland’s Bushrod Community Center with a brand new upgrades. The center has since been remodeled into a state of the art technology, learning and leisure space for local youth, complete with an indoor basketball court and an education lab.

The Curry 6 Christmas in the Town colorways, released on December 21, showcase another realm of the NBA star’s commitment to inspiring Oakland youth. The white sneakers, featuring ice blue soles and tiny snowflakes infused within the design, were a collaboration with Oakland’s Fly Boys Couture Club, a local boutique by day that transforms into an open space for art, and other community needs.

Curry joined forces with OFBCC founder and footwear designer, Devlin “Dee-Nyce” Braswell, who came up with an idea to have his class of young designers (ages 8-13) help customize the shoe. Curry's debuted the Christmas in the Town colorways during the Warriors vs. Lakers game on Christmas Day.

As for the Warriors, the team is preparing to head back to San Francisco for the 2019-20 season. The move isn't very far, but crossing the Golden Gate Bridge will be somewhat bittersweet for Curry.

“It makes me a little bit emotional in terms of like…I grew up here as a man,” he said. “I don’t go back to North Carolina that often. Even in the off-season, we’re out here. Oakland has such a unique culture that’s been that way for years, in terms of representing the flavor of the city and busting [preconceived notions] that people may have.”

Gazing up at the championship banners inside the Warriors practice facility Curry added, “Those banners mean a lot, but it’s about the culture here. The sense of pride that I have for people that I get to represent on the court.”

See more photos of the Curry 6 Fox Theater colorways below.

READ MORE: Stephen Curry Inspired By 9-Year-Old To Provide Curry 6 Shoes For Girls